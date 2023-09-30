EA FC 24 The Whole Nine Yards SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The Whole Nine Yards SBC is one of the four segments of Hybrid Leagues in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team and serves as an excellent source of expensive packs for gamers looking to get good value for their coins. Formerly classified as Advanced SBCs, challenges like Hybrid leagues provide fans with a place to submit low-tier fodder cards in exchange for some brilliant packs.

As the penultimate segment of the Hybrid Leagues set, the Whole Nine Yards SBC comes with a unique set of requirements and stipulations that can often be rather demanding. While veterans of Ultimate Team will have no trouble completing the SBC, beginners will definitely need some help to get accustomed to such challenges at the beginning of their EA FC 24 journey.

The Whole Nine Yards SBC is part of Hybrid Leagues in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Advanced SBCs have been extremely popular with fans of Ultimate Team since their inception, despite their rewards being made untradeable in recent times. They are now classified under the Foundations tab in the Squad Building Challenges section of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the Whole Nine Yards SBC being included in the Hybrid Leagues set as usual.

While the difficulty of this SBC is not as high as compared to the First XI segment, it is still a challenging task for anyone who is not accustomed to completing such complicated SBCs. However, the rewards on offer definitely make the effort worthwhile, especially in the early stages of the game.

How to complete the Whole Nine Yards SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Similar to other Foundation SBC segments, this challenge consists of a single squad and has a unique set of requirements. These are the specific stipulations that gamers must abide by to unlock the rewards on offer:

Leagues: Exactly nine in your starting eleven

Players from the same league: Maximum two

Players from the same club: Maximum two

Rare players: Minimum six in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 80

Team overall chemistry: Minimum 21

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 6,500 coins, which is understandable considering how cheap low-rated fodder players currently are in the transfer market. The rating threshold mentioned in the requirements is not too high, and most fans can easily complete this SBC with untradeable items already available in their clubs.

Is it worth completing the Whole Nine Yards SBC in EA FC 24?

The SBC offers an untradeable Prime Gold players pack upon completion, which has a value of around 45,000 coins in the EA FC 24 Store. This is worth far more than what the SBC costs, which makes the SBC an absolute bargain for gamers looking to improve their squad.