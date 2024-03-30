EA FC 24 Golazo Extravaganza Cup objective: How to earn Golazo Peter Crouch for free

With the arrival of the Golazo promo in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Golazo Extravaganza Cup objective, offering a special version of Peter Crouch for free. This is the first special item received by the Englishman this year, and it's extremely easy for gamers to get their hands on this card by completing some challenges.

Not only does the EA FC 24 Golazo Extravaganza Cup objective contain a boosted 88-rated version of Peter Crouch, they can also obtain exciting packs and seasonal XP via these challenges.

The EA FC 24 Golazo Extravaganza Cup contains some amazing rewards, including 88-rated Peter Crouch

Similar to all other cup-based objectives released over the course of the game cycle, gamers will have to complete the challenges included in the EA FC 24 Golazo Extravaganza objective in a Live Ultimate Team Friendly game mode. However, there is no game limit per day, making it easier to unlock the rewards, including the 88-rated Golazo Peter Crouch card.

These are the various challenges that gamers will have to complete to unlock all perks and benefits of the EA FC 24 Golazo Extravaganza objective:

Score 10 : Score 10 goals in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Golazo Extravaganza Cup. Earn 88-rated Peter Crouch.

: Score 10 goals in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Golazo Extravaganza Cup. Earn 88-rated Peter Crouch. Bullseye : Score eight goals with a finesse shot in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Golazo Extravaganza Cup. Earn an 84+ x 3 players pack.

: Score eight goals with a finesse shot in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Golazo Extravaganza Cup. Earn an 84+ x 3 players pack. Long Shot Master : Score six goals from outside the box in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Golazo Extravaganza Cup. Earn an 84+ x 3 players pack.

: Score six goals from outside the box in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Golazo Extravaganza Cup. Earn an 84+ x 3 players pack. Brilliant Strike : Score four volleys in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Golazo Extravaganza Cup. Earn an 81+ x 11 players pack.

: Score four volleys in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Golazo Extravaganza Cup. Earn an 81+ x 11 players pack. Air Sovereignty : Score three headers in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Golazo Extravaganza Cup. Earn an 85+ x 2 players pack.

: Score three headers in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Golazo Extravaganza Cup. Earn an 85+ x 2 players pack. Play 10 : Play 10 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Golazo Extravaganza Cup. Earn an 84+ x 4 players pack.

: Play 10 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Golazo Extravaganza Cup. Earn an 84+ x 4 players pack. Win 8: Win eight games in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Golazo Extravaganza Cup. Earn an 82+ x 20 players pack.

The overall group reward for completing all stipulations of the EA FC 24 Golazo Extravaganza Cup is an 87+ x 4 players pack, making it extremely enticing for gamers looking to get their hands on some packs during the ongoing Golazo promo to try and unlock some of these brand new cards.

The additional seasonal XP offered by the EA FC 24 Golazo Extravaganza Cup will also be really useful in making progress in Season 5 of Ultimate Team, while the 88-rated Peter Crouch card can be upgraded using the brand-new free EVO released in Ultimate Team on the first day of the promo.