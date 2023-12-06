EA FC 24 Harry Maguire Premier League POTM SBC: Expected release date, costs, and more

Based on recent leaks on social media, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has won the vote for the Premier League POTM award and will receive an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. This will be his first special card this year, and gamers are excited at the prospect of the Englishman finally receiving a usable version on the virtual pitch.

While the leak lends some insight into the possible stats and overall rating of the upcoming Premier League POTM item, not much is known about the release date and cost of this special card.

With Harry Maguire being a popular name among fans due to various reasons, and this being his first special card of EA FC 24, the SBC could potentially be priced rather extensively.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from social media.

Premier League POTM Harry Maguire is rumored to arrive soon as an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Despite Manchester United's recent struggles in both domestic and European competitions, Harry Maguire has been one of their most consistent performers over the last month. The English center-back has redeemed himself after several months of underwhelming performances and has been leaked as the upcoming Premier League POTM SBC player in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

What will the card look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the card are not known, FUT Sheriff predicts that the card will be a massive improvement over his base version and will be 86-rated with the following attributes:

Pace: 75

Shooting: 65

Passing: 76

Dribbling: 74

Defending: 86

Physicality: 88

If these stats prove to be accurate, POTM Harry Maguire has the potential to be a viable defensive option for Premier League squads in the current meta of EA FC 24. Not only does he possess the in-game build and physical stature required to be a formidable force in the backline, but he also has some useful defensive PlayStyles as well.

When will the SBC be released and how much will it cost?

Based on previous releases of the Premier League POTM SBCs, the most likely release date for the Harry Maguire SBC is on Friday (December 8) at the following times across various time zones:

UTC: 5 pm

IST: 10:30 pm

ET: 12 pm

PT: 9 am

That said, these are just predictions based on previous instances, and the timings can always be subject to change depending on EA Sports.

While the exact overall cost of the SBC is hard to predict, one can make an educated guess based on tradeable alternatives available in the transfer market. With cards like Thunderstruck Joe Gomez and Centurions Lewis Dunk being around 35,000-50,000 coins, the leaked POTM SBC should not exceed this cost.