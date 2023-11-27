EA FC 24 Hero Upgrade Evolution guide: All upgrade conditions, requirements, and more

The latest EVO set of the Thunderstruck promo is now available, with the Hero Upgrade Evolution being true to its name and allowing gamers to evolve Hero cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. This is the first EVO path this year to allow such upgrades and is a promising sign of things to come since it allows for boosting the viability of Icons and Heroes even further.

Not only do Evolutions like the latest Hero Upgrade EVO set allow fans to upgrade their underrated Hero items, but it also adds to their longevity and helps these legendary players keep up with the ever-evolving meta of the game. Despite being just the second EVO of the Thunderstruck promo, it has already become one of the best parts of the event in EA FC 24.

The Hero Upgrade Evolution is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The latest Thunderstruck promo has introduced more content than any other Black Friday event in the history of the game. Not only are there a ton of special players in packs, SBCs, objectives, and Store packs up for grabs, but there have also been two distinct Evolutions, with the Hero Upgrade being the latest inclusion and the first instance of Hero items being made available in this new EA FC 24 section.

However, not all Hero cards can be boosted via this path, as there are certain rules and regulations that must be followed when picking your selection, just like any other Evolution in the game.

Which Heroes are eligible for the Hero Upgrade Evolution?

These are the requirements that a player must meet to qualify for the boost provided by this challenge:

Rarity: Base UT Hero

Overall: Maximum 86

Pace: Maximum 87

Defending: Maximum 88

Number of PlayStyles: Maximum 8

While this narrows down the player pool for selection by quite a bit, there are still some amazing choices available, including the likes of Park Ji Sung and Robbie Keane.

How to complete the Hero Upgrade Evolution in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

This is a paid EVO and costs 75,000 coins or 500 FC Points to unlock. After unlocking the EVO, you must complete a specific set of challenges to obtain the upgrades on offer. These are the various levels and their upgrades/challenges:

Level 1

Upgrades:

Shooting +2

Passing +2

Dribbling +1

Defending +1

PlayStyle Tiki Taka

Challenges:

Win five Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player

Play two Rivals or Champions games using your active EVO player.

Level 2

Upgrades:

Pace +2

Dribbling +1

Defending +1

Physicality +2

PlayStyle Press Proven

Challenges:

Win four Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player

Play three Rivals or Champions games using your active EVO player.

These challenges are easy to complete, and the EVO is not too expensive to unlock either, making it a worthwhile proposition in EA FC 24. Those who don't possess a Hero that matches the requirements can test their luck with the latest Hero Player Pick SBC.