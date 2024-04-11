EA FC 24 Hidetoshi Nakata Golazo SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Hero player SBC in Ultimate Team, with the brand new EA FC 24 Hidetoshi Nakata Golazo card up for grabs. The Japanese legend has received his first boosted version of the year, with a 90-rated version from Serie A being released as a very cheap and affordable SBC on the final day of the promo.

The Golazo promo has provided gamers with plenty of special versions of Icons and Heroes to grind for over two weeks in Ultimate Team. With the final day of the event arriving, EA Sports has rewarded the community once again by releasing a 90-rated EA FC 24 Hidetoshi Nakata Golazo SBC with a double PlayStyle+ and some amazing attributes.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Hidetoshi Nakata Golazo SBC

Unlike the other Hero and Icon SBCs released throughout the Golazo event, such as Michael Essien and Rafael Marquez, the EA FC 24 Hidetoshi Nakata Golazo SBC requires just a single squad to be completed. This makes the card extremely easy to obtain and will be a treat for gamers running low-budget squads in Ultimate Team.

Nakata has some impressive stats (Image via EA Sports)

While the card itself is certainly of a high caliber, the requirements for the SBC are not expensive at all. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the challenge:

Players from the Serie A TIM: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Number of players in your squad: 11

The SBC does not even require a Team of the Week player. These items are always expensive to purchase from the transfer market due to their rarity and demand in various SBCs, which is why they are required in most player SBCs to boost their overall cost.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Hidetoshi Nakata Golazo SBC

The price of high-rated fodder players is at an all-time low in Ultimate Team due to the ongoing Golazo promo. With so many packs opened in the Store, both tradeable and untradeable, and so many upgrade SBCs available, fodder is extremely easy to obtain.

However, for those looking to complete the EA FC 23 Hidetoshi Nakata Golazo SBC from scratch using coins, these are some of the cheapest players you can buy to get the job done:

Cyle Larin: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Amaiur Sarriegi: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Luka Modric: 87

Thiago Silva: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Pierre-Emile Hojberg: 84

Unai Simon: 83

Martina Rosucci: 83

Cost: 72,000 coins

With such a low overall expected cost, the SBC is certainly worth completing for Nakata's amazing stats, five-star weak foot, as well as the combination of the Finesse Shot+ and Pinged Pass+ PlayStyles.