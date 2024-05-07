EA FC 24 Klara Buhl TOTS SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

With the German top flight's Team of the Season currently being active for both the male and female side of the sport, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Klara Buhl TOTS SBC for gamers to unlock. The winger has been amazing for the Bayern Munich women's team in the GBPL and has received an incredible 91-rated card for her efforts in the world of Ultimate Team.

Not only has the EA FC 24 Klara Buhl TOTS SBC card received a massive boost to her overall rating and stats, but she also possesses a five-star weak foot along with some impressive PlayStyle+ traits, including Finesse Shot+. All these attributes combine to make her an incredible attacker in the current meta of the game.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Klara Buhl TOTS SBC

Similar to the recently released Exequiel Palacios TOTS SBC, the EA FC 24 Klara Buhl TOTS SBC is also well-priced despite requiring multiple segments to be unlocked. There are a total of two squads in this challenge, featuring the following stipulations in its requirements:

Task 1: FC Bayern Munchen

Bayern Munich players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Task 2: Germany

Players from Germany: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

The requirement of two TOTS or EA FC 24 Team of the Week players will undoubtedly make the SBC more expensive than anticipated. However, these cards are rather easy to obtain in the current state of the transfer market.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Klara Buhl TOTS SBC

Listed below are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Bundesliga TOTS promo to complete the EA FC 24 Klara Buhl TOTS SBC in the most efficient way possible:

Task 1: FC Bayern Munchen

Cucho Hernandez: 88

Beth Mead: 87

Thomas Muller: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Thiago: 84

Jane Campbell: 84

Jeremias Ledesma: 82

Cost: 56,000 coins

Task 2: Germany

Cucho Hernandez: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Lucy Bronze: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fabinho: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Julian Brandt: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Hannah Blundell: 83

Kelley O'Hara: 83

Cost: 71,000 coins

With an overall expected cost of around 127,000 coins, the EA FC 24 Klara Buhl TOTS SBC certainly isn't cheap. However, she is worth unlocking due to her stats, attributes, and PlayStyles, as well as the ease of accommoding her into a squad due to her league and nation.

