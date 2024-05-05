EA FC 24 Exequiel Palacios TOTS SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

With the Bundesliga Team of the Season promo in full swing, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Exequiel Palacios TOTS SBC for gamers to grind in Ultimate Team. The Argentine midfielder has been amazing for Bayer Leverkusen in the German top flight, helping them secure the title and maintain their incredible streak of results across all competitions.

With Bayer Leverkusen ending Bayern Munich's dominance as champions of German football, it comes as no surprise that their players are prominently featured in the Team of the Season lineup. The EA FC 24 Exequiel Palacios TOTS SBC is the latest inclusion, and the 92-rated card possesses the stats to be an elite-tier midfielder in the current meta of the game.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Exequiel Palacios TOTS SBC

Palacios has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Leroy Sane TOTS SBC, the challenge to unlock the EA FC 24 Exequiel Palacios TOTS SBC card consists of multiple segments. Each segment features its own requirements and pack rewards. These are the stipulations that gamers will have to fulfill to complete the SBC and obtain the card:

Task 1: Argentina

Players from Argentina: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 2: Bundesliga

Players from Bundesliga: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Task 3: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

The requirement of a Team of the Season or Team of the Week player could make this SBC slightly more expensive than anticipated. Fortunately, low-tier TOTS players are easy to obtain in the current state of the transfer market.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Exequiel Palacios TOTS SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing promo to complete the EA FC 24 Exequiel Palacios TOTS SBC in the most efficient way possible:

Argentina

Jan Oblak: 88

Sandra Starke: 88

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Bukayo Saka: 86

Paulo Dybala: 86

Memphis Depay: 84

Gabriel: 84

Kalidou Kouibaly: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Caroline Weir: 84

Belia Bixby: 84

Cost: 45,000 coins

Bundesliga

Edmond Tapsoba: 91

Pierre Lees-Melou: 90

Ewa Pajor: 90

Paulo Dybala: 89

Jack Grealish: 85

John Stones: 85

Hakan Calhanoglu: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Becky Sauerbrunn: 85

Kailen Sheridan: 85

Merle Frohms: 85

Cost: 96,000 coins

Top Form

Elisabeth Terland: 90

Antonio Candreva: 90

Pierre Lees-Melou: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Robert Lewandowski: 90

Lucy Bronze: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Toni Kroos: 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Dani Parejo: 86

Cost: 127,000 coins

Check out our other EA FC 24 articles: