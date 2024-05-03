EA FC 24 Leroy Sane TOTS SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

With the Bundesliga Team of the Season roster now live in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Leroy Sane TOTS SBC. This is the first inclusion under the Bundesliga TOTS event that offers an item that can be obtained by completing a Squad Building Challenge.

The German attacker has been superb for Bayern Munich across all competitions, and his contributions in the league have earned him a new 93-rated version. This is the card the SBC offers.

With this item, the mercurial winger has received a massive boost to his stats and overall rating. Moreover, he has been granted a five-star skill move boost, as well as three PlayStyle+ traits. All these factors combine to make the EA FC 24 Leroy Sane TOTS SBC extremely appealing to any gamer looking to upgrade their offense on the virtual pitch.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Leroy Sane TOTS SBC

Similar to the Martin Odegaard TOTS SBC released during the Premier League Team of the Season event, the EA FC 24 Leroy Sane TOTS SBC has six segments that have to be completed. These are the requirements:

Task 1: Germany

Germany players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Task 2: Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 3: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Task 4: 88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Task 5: 88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Task 6: 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

The EA FC 24 Leroy Sane TOTS SBC accepts both TOTS and Team of the Week players, which makes it easier to complete.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Leroy Sane TOTS SBC

Sane has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the EA FC 24 Leroy Sane TOTS SBC during the ongoing Bundesliga TOTS promo:

Task 1: Germany

Edin Dzeko: 83

Francesco Acerbi: 83

Alessandro Romagnoli: 83

Sven Botman: 83

Filip Kostic: 83

Mikel Oyarzabal: 83

Marco Asensio: 83

Jose Maria Gimenez: 83

Tabea Sellner: 83

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin: 83

Charlotte Voll: 78

Cost: 9,000 coins

Task 2: Bundesliga

Cucho Hernandez: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Lucy Bronze: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fabinho: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Julian Brandt: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Hannah Blundell: 83

Kelley O'Hara: 83

Cost: 42,000 coins

Task 3: Top Form

Robert Lewandowski: 90

Antonio Candreva: 90

Cucho Hernandez: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Aaron Ramsdale: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Alessia Russo: 84

Desiree Scott: 84

Cost: 51,000 coins

Task 4: 88-rated squad

Vivianne Miedema: 91

Pierre Lees-Melou: 90

Ewa Pajor: 90

Paulo Dybala: 89

Jack Grealish: 85

John Stones: 85

Hakan Calhanoglu: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Becky Sauerbrunn: 85

Kailen Sheridan: 85

Merle Frohms: 85

Cost: 80,000 coins

Task 5: 88-rated squad

Vivianne Miedema: 91

Pierre Lees-Melou: 90

Ewa Pajor: 90

Paulo Dybala: 89

Jack Grealish: 85

John Stones: 85

Hakan Calhanoglu: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Becky Sauerbrunn: 85

Kailen Sheridan: 85

Merle Frohms: 85

Cost: 80,000 coins

Task 6: 89-rated squad

Elisabeth Terland: 90

Antonio Candreva: 90

Pierre Lees-Melou: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Robert Lewandowski: 90

Lucy Bronze: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Toni Kroos: 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Dani Parejo: 86

Cost: 120,000 coins

