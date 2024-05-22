EA FC 24 La Liga TOTS Upgrade SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 La Liga TOTS Upgrade SBC in Ultimate Team for gamers to try and obtain one of the best players from the current special roster. The most consistent and impressive athletes from the Spanish top flight have received special cards, and these items can now be obtained via this challenge's pack.

Such guaranteed Team of the Season packs have been included in every major league TOTS released so far in the game cycle, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. However, with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, and Antoine Griezmann being up for grabs, fans will definitely be excited to complete the EA FC 24 La Liga TOTS Upgrade SBC.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 La Liga TOTS Upgrade SBC

Similar to the recently released Ligue 1 TOTS Upgrade challenge, the EA FC 24 La Liga TOTS Upgrade SBC requires just a single squad to be completed in Ultimate Team. That makes this inclusion more accessible and affordable to complete. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the SBC's requirements:

Any TOTS player (Except Champions): Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The SBC requires a Team of the Season player to be completed, which makes it slightly expensive. However, these items can easily be acquired from various SBCs and objectives to lower the overall expenditure.

EA Sports does not allow gamers to submit their red UT Champions TOTS player picks in these SBCs.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 La Liga TOTS Upgrade SBC

The SBC has only one segment (Image via EA Sports)

The price of fodder players is really low on the FUT transfer market right now due to the number of special packs being opened in the Store.

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the La Liga Team of the Season event to complete the EA FC 24 La Liga TOTS Upgrade SBC in the most optimal manner possible:

Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Luis Alberto: 84

Koke: 84

Fabinho: 84

Thiago: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Ismael Bennacer: 84

This SBC's overall cost is around 65,000 coins, which is pretty reasonable for the caliber of rewards on offer. There are plenty of overpowered TOTS cards in the La Liga lineup worth far more than it costs to complete this challenge. That makes this SBC a bargain.

