EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS Upgrade SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the weekly guaranteed Team of the Season pack in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS Upgrade SBC up for grabs. The best players from the French top flight have all received boosted versions on the virtual pitch, and some of the best items are now available in this latest special SBC pack, much to the excitement of gamers.

The release of the guaranteed Team of the Season pack has become a weekly trend, with the Premier League and Bundesliga TOTS promos also having similar SBCs. The EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS Upgrade SBC is even more exciting, as there are marquee players like Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele available in the player pool.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS Upgrade SBC

The SBC requires a single squad (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike the previously released Premier League TOTS Upgrade SBC, the EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS Upgrade SBC requires only one squad to be completed instead of two. However, the requirements are still demanding, especially with a Team of the Season card required to complete the SBC to begin with.

These are the stipulations mentioned in the SBC:

Any Team of the Season player (Except Champions): Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Number of players in the squad: 11

The requirement of a Team of the Season player might make the SBC more challenging to complete, but these items are relatively easier to obtain in the current state of Ultimate Team via various SBCs and objectives.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS Upgrade SBC

With so many packs being opened during the ongoing Ligue 1 Team of the Season event, the price of fodder players is low. These are some of the cheapest players you can buy from the transfer market during this promo to complete the EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS Upgrade SBC in the most efficient way possible:

Mara Alber: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Hakan Calhanoglu: 85

Keylor Navas: 85

Thiago: 84

Nick Pope: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

The overall cost of the SBC is around 75,000 coins. While this price threshold is not low, there are many ways to obtain high-rated fodder cards in Ultimate Team at the moment. There are also multiple special TOTS cards in this pack that are worth far more than what the SBC costs. This makes the SBC worth completing.

