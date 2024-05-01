EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS Upgrade SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS Upgrade SBC in Ultimate Team, offering gamers the opportunity to try and get their hands on an elite-tier item from the Premier League Team of the Season roster. The ongoing Premier League TOTS promo has some of the best cards, and fans can now try and obtain one of them via this Squad Building Challenge.

This is the second such roster-specific guaranteed TOTS SBC released so far in the game cycle after Live TOTS Upgrade SBC, and it is more tempting. With how desirable and expensive these special items are, it comes as no surprise that the EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS Upgrade SBC is a massive cause of excitement for gamers.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS Upgrade SBC

Expand Tweet

Unlike the previous Live TOTS Upgrade SBC, the EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS Upgrade SBC requires two squads instead of one. This will make it significantly more expensive; however, its rewards have the potential to be worth the risk.

These are the specific requirements of each of this SBC's segments:

Task 1: 86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 2: 88-rated squad

Any TOTS (Except UT Champions) players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The requirement of a Team of the Season item will undoubtedly make this SBC harder to complete due to the rarity and cost of these cards in the transfer market's current state.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS Upgrade SBC

These are some of the cheapest cards you can buy during the ongoing FC 24 Team of the Season promo to complete the Premier League TOTS Upgrade SBC most optimally:

Task 1: 86-rated squad

Cucho Hernandez: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Lucy Bronze: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fabinho: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Julian Brandt: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Hannah Blundell: 83

Kelley O'Hara: 83

Cost: 42,000 coins

Task 2: 88-rated squad

Vivianne Miedema: 91

Simon Banza: 90

Ewa Pajor: 90

Paulo Dybala: 89

Jack Grealish: 85

John Stones: 85

Hakan Calhanoglu: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Becky Sauerbrunn: 85

Kailen Sheridan: 85

Merle Frohms: 85

Cost: 80,000 coins

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS Upgrade SBC?

These are some of the best players that you can pack from this SBC:

Erling Haaland

Virgil van Dijk

Mohamed Salah

Bukayo Saka

Phil Foden

Cole Palmer

Declan Rice

Rodri

Heung Min Son

Most elite-tier cards up for grabs in the pack are worth far more than what the SBC itself costs. This makes the EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS SBC worth completing.

Check out our other EA FC 24 articles: