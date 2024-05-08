EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS Upgrade SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

With the Bundesliga Team of the Season event coming to an end in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS Upgrade SBC for gamers to test their luck one final time before these players go out of packs. There are some amazing items up for grabs from the German top flight, making this SBC extremely enticing.
The Bundesliga Team of the Season roster is replete with high-end meta cards that are excellent in their respective positions on the virtual pitch. With players like Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, and Jeremie Frimpong available, the EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS upgrade SBC has arrived at the perfect time for fans worldwide.
All tasks of the EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS Upgrade SBC
Similar to the recently released Premier League TOTS Upgrade SBC, the EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS Upgrade SBC also requires two squads to be submitted to obtain this exciting pack. However, with the German league not as popular as the Premier League, it comes as no surprise that this SBC is cheaper. These are the requirements of the SBC:
Task 1: 85-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Task 2: 86-rated squad
- Any TOTS (except UT Champions) players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
The requirement of a Team of the Season player in the second segment of the SBC makes it relatively more expensive than anticipated, but these items are easier to obtain than Team of the Week cards in the current state of the transfer market.
Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS Upgrade SBC
These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Bundesliga TOTS promo to complete the EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS Upgrade SBC in the most optimal way possible:
Task 1: 85-rated squad
- Heung Min Son: 87
- Fridolina Rolfo: 87
- Alex Remiro: 84
- Memphis Depay: 84
- Stanislav Lobotka: 84
- Fabinho: 84
- Yannick Carrasco: 84
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Julian Brandt: 84
- Thiago Silva: 84
- Thiago: 84
Cost: 30,000 coins
Task 2: 86-rated squad
- Cucho Hernandez: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Lucy Bronze: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Fabinho: 84
- Romelu Lukaku: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Julian Brandt: 84
- Amanda Ilestedt: 84
- Hannah Blundell: 83
- Kelley O'Hara: 83
Cost: 55,000 coins
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS Upgrade SBC is around 85,000 coins. While this is certainly a gamble due to the various cheap items available in the player pool, the potential rewards are worth the risk, especially if you can get your hands on a TOTS Kane or Frimpong.
