EA FC 24 Leah Williamson Ultimate Birthday SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

The final player SBC of the Ultimate Birthday promo is now live, with the EA FC 24 Leah Williamson Ultimate Birthday SBC being up for grabs. The English defender from Arsenal has received her second special card of the year, and her new item possesses some impressive stats. Not only has Williamson received a significant boost to her overall rating and attributes, she also possesses a five-star weak foot.

All players released during the two-week Ultimate Birthday event have received a five-star boost to either their skill moves or weak foot, greatly increasing their viability on the virtual pitch. The EA FC 24 Leah Williamson Ultimate Birthday card is no different, as the dynamic CB now has a five-star weak foot alongside her new double PlayStyle+ traits.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Leah Williamson Ultimate Birthday SBC

Similar to the Evan Ferguson SBC released earlier in the promo, the EA FC 24 Leah Williamson Ultimate Birthday SBC also requires just a single squad to be unlocked. This is to be expected, as all of these cards are relatively low-tier in the current meta compared to the other overpowered players added to the game recently.

These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements of the SBC:

Players from England: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Number of players in the squad: 11

Since this SBC does not require any Team of the Week players, it will be much cheaper than expected. These TOTW items are always expensive due to their rarity and high demand in various SBCs, inflating the cost of any challenge in Ultimate Team.

Cheapest solutions for the EA FC 24 Leah Williamson Ultimate Birthday SBC

The ongoing Ultimate Birthday event is now in its second week, and the number of packs being opened over the course of this promo has significantly lowered the price of fodder players in the current state of the transfer market. Gamers can also get their hands on a lot of fodder via SBCs and objective packs. However, for those looking to complete the EA FC 24 Leah Williamson Ultimate Birthday SBC from scratch, these are some of the cheapest players you can buy:

Dani Parejo: 86

Jamal Musiala: 86

Kim Little: 86

Keira Walsh: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Paulina Dudek: 84

Caitlin Foord: 84

Bruno Guimaraes: 84

Desiree Scott: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Ella Toone: 83

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 30,000 coins. This is extremely reasonable for a card of this caliber, as the 89-rated defender possesses the following key stats:

Pace: 85

Shooting: 49

Passing: 77

Dribbling: 77

Defending: 91

Physicality: 84

She also has the Long Ball pass and Anticipate PlayStyle+, making her an extremely usable center-back despite her short stature.