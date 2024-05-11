EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

With Team of the Season cards from the best leagues in French football live in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS Evolution for gamers to level up their Ligue 1 players. This is the latest free EVO and allows gamers to upgrade specific cards and transform them into TOTS Moments items.

This is similar to the recently released Premier League TOTS Evolution and Bundesliga TOTS EVO. Through it, an eligible player can receive a +8 boost to their overall rating. They also receive some brand-new PlayStyle+ traits and stat upgrades, making them more effective in this game's current meta.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS Evolution

Umtiti can be upgraded (Image via EA Sports)

To be eligible for the boosts offered by the EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements in Ultimate Team:

Overall: Max 86

Pace: Max 95

Physical: Max 89

League: Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Number of PlayStyles: Max seven

Number of PlayStyles+: Max zero

These are some of the best players who meet these requirements and can be leveled up to the elite tier when it comes to their performances on the virtual pitch:

Samuel Umtiti: 86

Danilo Pereira: 86

Denis Genreau: 86

Deiver Machado: 85

Tiago Djalo: 85

Achraf Hakimi: 84

Randal Kolo Muani: 84

All these players have the potential to become amazing special versions with the EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS Evolution.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS Evolution

Similar to the Bundesliga TOTS EVO, the EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS Evolution also consists of three levels, each with its own challenges and upgrades. These are the specific boosts provided by each individual segment of the EVO:

Level 1 Upgrades

Shooting +3

passing +4

Dribbling +3

Physical +4

PlayStyle Tiki Taka

Level 2 Upgrades

Shooting +4

Passing +4

Dribbling +4

Physical +4

PlayStyle Aerial

Level 3 Upgrades

Pace +7

Defending +7

Weak Foot +1 star

PlayStyle+ Incisive Pass

PlayStyle+ Press Proven

PlayStyle+ Quickstep

Meanwhile, these are the challenges you have to complete in various game modes like Squad Battles, Rivals, and Champions to avail of the boosts offered by this EVO:

Level 1 Challenges

Play three Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum semi-pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 Challenges

Play three Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum semi-pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win two Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum semi-pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 Challenges

Assist four goals in Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum semi-pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win three Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) by at least two goals on minimum semi-pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.

Since the EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS Evolution is free of cost, it is certainly worth completing during the ongoing Ligue 1 TOTS promo.

