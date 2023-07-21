EA FC 24 Liverpool players' predicted ratings

The disappointing end result of Liverpool's 2022-23 season won't stop fans' love and loyalty for the club in EA FC 24. Despite coming close to winning the quadruple in the previous season, the Reds fell short and finished fifth in the Premier League. Their hopes in the Champions League were dashed after reaching the quarterfinals, and they suffered semifinal exits in both the FA Cup and the League Cup. Due to these mixed performances, the club's overall ratings in EA FC 24 may experience some fluctuations.

Several factors contributed to Liverpool's struggles during the season. The aging midfield core struggled to cope with the condensed schedule, and injuries to key players further added to their woes. Taking all these factors into consideration, let's take a look at what ratings the Reds may have in EA Sports' upcoming football title.

Liverpool will potentially receive multiple upgrades in EA FC 24

Liverpool had a tough season this year (Image via Getty)

Amidst the season's disappointments, there are still reasons for optimism at Anfield. The talents of players like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Alisson remain undeniable, and they continue to rank among the finest players in the world due to their exceptional skills and experience.

Furthermore, the club boasts promising young talents like Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliot, who are making their mark and showcasing their energy and skills on the field. With the highly anticipated EA FC 24 promising the most authentic depiction of the beautiful game, the Reds are quite likely to receive favorable player ratings.

Liverpool's potential in EA FC 24 (Image via Getty)

In the upcoming title, the footballers may receive multiple upgrades that will reflect their decent performances from the recently concluded season, much to the delight of their fans. Despite being in a rebuilding phase, the future looks promising under the leadership of Jurgen Klopp.

The club's expected performance ratings in EA FC 24, and the difference from FIFA 23, offer a glimpse into their efforts and achievements throughout the season.

Goalkeepers:

Alisson Becker - 89

Adrian - 72 (-2)

Caoimhim Kelleher - 73

Defenders:

Joe Gomez - 80 (-1)

Virgil van Dijk - 90 (+1)

Ibrahima Konate - 81 (+1)

Kostas Tsimikas - 77 (+3)

Andy Robertson - 87

Joel Matip - 82 (-1)

Mathaniel Phillips - 73

Trent Alexander - Arnold - 87

Midfielders:

Fabinho - 87 (-2)

Thiago Alcantara - 86

Dominik Szoboszlai - 81 (+2)

Alexis Mac Allister - 78 (+2)

Jordan Henderson - 81 (-3)

Curtis Jones - 77 (+2)

Harvey Elliott - 76 (+3)

Stefan Bajcetic - 69 (+6)

Forwards:

Luis Diaz - 84

Darwin Nunez - 82 (+3)

Mohamed Salah - 89 (-1)

Cody Gakpo - 83 (+2)

Diogo Jota - 85 (+3)

Egyptian star is a potential game changer

Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah (Image via Getty)

Additionally, Liverpool already boast some of the highest-rated players in FIFA 23, including star striker Mohamed Salah, who is climbing the ranks to become the all-time top scorer for the club. The Egyptian forward, aged 31, impressively scored 30 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions for the Reds last season.

The Reds have the potential to be top among fans in EA FC 24 (Image via Getty)

If these ratings turn out to be accurate, the club will undoubtedly be a formidable side in EA FC 24. Their lineup strikes the perfect balance between experience and youth. Gapko and Elliot have already proven themselves among the world's elite, and their skills are only expected to improve further.

Players like Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have been added to the team. This will provide valuable experience to bolster their performance on the field with a fresh and dynamic approach to the game. Moreover, Liverpool's defense is expected to be impenetrable with strong defenders like Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate on point, further enhancing the club's prowess in EA FC 24's virtual world.