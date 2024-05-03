EA FC 24 Lothar Matthaus TOTY Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA FC 24 Lothar Matthaus TOTY Icon SBC is live in the game, allowing players to obtain the specially boosted card for their Ultimate Team clubs by completing a series of challenges. Team of the Year Icon cards are known to be one of the best in-game items, and the subsequent Squad Building Challenge is befittingly long and tedious.

EA FC 24 players looking to obtain the 91-rated Lothar Matthaus TOTY Icon card without going onto the market have nine weeks to complete the EA FC 24 Lothar Matthaus TOTY Icon SBC. This article is a comprehensive guide to completing the challenge in the cheapest and most optimal ways possible.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Lothar Matthaus TOTY Icon SBC

As mentioned, the TOTY versions of Icon cards are sought after in the game due to their significant boosts over the base Icon version. Players must do 17 tasks to complete the EA FC 24 Lothar Matthaus TOTY Icon SBC. Seeing as that is quite a tall order, a five-match loan card challenge is part of the Squad Building Challenge, allowing players to test the card before committing to the rest of the SBC.

To get the five-match loan EA FC 24 Lothar Matthaus TOTY Icon, players will need to submit an 11-man squad adhering to these guidelines:

1) On a Loan

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

To get the Team of the Year variant of the card permanently, here are the rest of the tasks in the EA FC 24 Lothar Matthaus TOTY Icon SBC:

2) Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

3) Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Silver

4) The Bavarians

FC Bayern Munich players: Minimum of one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

5) Nerazzurri

Inter players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

6) Germany

German players: Minimum one

TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum of one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

7) 88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

8) 88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

9) 88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

10) 89-rated squad

TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum of one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

11) 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

12) 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

13) 90-rated squad

TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum of one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

14) 90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

15) 90-rated squad

Team overall rating; Minimum 90

16) 91-rated Squad

Team overall rating: Minimum of 91

17) 91-rated Squad:

Team overall rating: Minimum of 91

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Lothar Matthaus TOTY Icon SBC

To help players complete the EA FC 24 Lothar Matthaus TOTY Icon SBC, here are some of the cheapest possible solutions for each of the tasks. Readers should note that the Squad Building Challenge will be available for nine weeks, and therefore, the cost of the squads will vary due to the dynamic nature of the in-game transfer market.

The recent influx of TOTS cards in the game has brought down the market by a lot. Without further ado, here are the cheapest possible solutions to EA FC 24 Lothar Matthaus TOTY Icon SBC:

1) On a Loan

Kasper Schmeichel

Adán

Matthias Ginter

Jordan Henderson

Emily Fox

Rúben Neves

Teun Koopmeiners

Jorginho

Pernille Harder

Alexandre Lacazette

Yannick Carrasco

Estimated Cost: 8,700 Coins

2) Born Legend

Any (cheapest) 11 rare bronze players (200 Coins each)

Estimated Cost: 2,200 Coins

3) Rising Star

Any (cheapest) 11 silver players (300 Coins each)

Estimated Cost: 3,300 Coins

4) The Bavarians

Sandra Paños

Ismaël Bennacer

Gabriel

Matthias Ginter

Lucy Bronze

Rúben Neves

Desiree Scott

Martin Ødegaard

Sandro Tonali

Thomas Müller

Beth Mead

Estimated Cost: 36,500 Coins

5) Nerazzurri

Sandra Paños

Lucy Bronze

Irene Paredes

Gabriel

Pernille Harder

Sandro Tonali

Sébastien Haller

Palhinha

Mats Hummels

Lautaro Martínez

Yannick Carrasco

Estimated Cost: 38,100 Coins

6) Germany

Hugo Lloris

Lucy Bronze

Desiree Scott

Kalidou Koulibaly

Aubrey Kingsbury

Natasha Kowalski (TOTS 92-rated)

Sandra Paños

Sophie Schmidt

Bernardo Silva

Jan Oblak

Yannick Carrasco

Estimated Cost: 58,600 Coins

7, 8, 9) 88-Rated Squad x3

Mike Maignan

Joshua Kimmich

Chris Smalling

Irene Paredes

Marquinhos

Beth Mead

Bruno Fernandes

Patri Guijarro

Sandra Paños

Thomas Müller

Natasha Kowalski (TOTS 92-rated)

Estimated Cost: 85,200 Coins

10, 11, 12) 89-Rated Squad x3

Sandra Paños

Bernardo Silva

Wendie Renard

Irene Paredes

Fridolina Rolfö

Beth Mead

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (TOTS 90-rated)

Fernando Muslera (TOTS 92-rated)

Simon Banza (TOTS 90-rated)

Martin Ødegaard

Jan Oblak

Estimated Cost: 119,000 Coins

13, 14, 15) 90-Rated Squad x3

Sandra Paños

Lucy Bronze

Marquinhos

Dávid Hancko (TOTS 92-rated)

Sandro Tonali

Fernando Muslera (TOTS 92-rated

Bernardo Silva

Lautaro Martínez

Martin Ødegaard

Barbara Dunst (TOTS Moments 92-rated)

Natasha Kowalski (TOTS 92-rated)

Estimated Cost: 139,000 Coins

16, 17) 91-Rated Squad x2

Christiane Endler

Irene Paredes

Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir (TOTS 93-rated)

Dávid Hancko (TOTS 92-rated)

Beth Mead

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (TOTS 90-rated)

Martin Ødegaard

Barbara Dunst (TOTS Moments 92-rated)

Marie Katoto

Natasha Kowalski (TOTS 92-Rated)

Fernando Muslera (TOTS 92-Rated)

Estimated Cost: 189,000 Coins