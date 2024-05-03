EA FC 24 Lothar Matthaus TOTY Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA FC 24 Lothar Matthaus TOTY Icon SBC is live in the game, allowing players to obtain the specially boosted card for their Ultimate Team clubs by completing a series of challenges. Team of the Year Icon cards are known to be one of the best in-game items, and the subsequent Squad Building Challenge is befittingly long and tedious.
EA FC 24 players looking to obtain the 91-rated Lothar Matthaus TOTY Icon card without going onto the market have nine weeks to complete the EA FC 24 Lothar Matthaus TOTY Icon SBC. This article is a comprehensive guide to completing the challenge in the cheapest and most optimal ways possible.
All tasks of the EA FC 24 Lothar Matthaus TOTY Icon SBC
As mentioned, the TOTY versions of Icon cards are sought after in the game due to their significant boosts over the base Icon version. Players must do 17 tasks to complete the EA FC 24 Lothar Matthaus TOTY Icon SBC. Seeing as that is quite a tall order, a five-match loan card challenge is part of the Squad Building Challenge, allowing players to test the card before committing to the rest of the SBC.
To get the five-match loan EA FC 24 Lothar Matthaus TOTY Icon, players will need to submit an 11-man squad adhering to these guidelines:
1) On a Loan
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
To get the Team of the Year variant of the card permanently, here are the rest of the tasks in the EA FC 24 Lothar Matthaus TOTY Icon SBC:
2) Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Exactly Bronze
3) Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Exactly Silver
4) The Bavarians
- FC Bayern Munich players: Minimum of one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
5) Nerazzurri
- Inter players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
6) Germany
- German players: Minimum one
- TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum of one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
7) 88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
8) 88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
9) 88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
10) 89-rated squad
- TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum of one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
11) 89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
12) 89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
13) 90-rated squad
- TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum of one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
14) 90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
15) 90-rated squad
- Team overall rating; Minimum 90
16) 91-rated Squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum of 91
17) 91-rated Squad:
- Team overall rating: Minimum of 91
Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Lothar Matthaus TOTY Icon SBC
To help players complete the EA FC 24 Lothar Matthaus TOTY Icon SBC, here are some of the cheapest possible solutions for each of the tasks. Readers should note that the Squad Building Challenge will be available for nine weeks, and therefore, the cost of the squads will vary due to the dynamic nature of the in-game transfer market.
The recent influx of TOTS cards in the game has brought down the market by a lot. Without further ado, here are the cheapest possible solutions to EA FC 24 Lothar Matthaus TOTY Icon SBC:
1) On a Loan
- Kasper Schmeichel
- Adán
- Matthias Ginter
- Jordan Henderson
- Emily Fox
- Rúben Neves
- Teun Koopmeiners
- Jorginho
- Pernille Harder
- Alexandre Lacazette
- Yannick Carrasco
Estimated Cost: 8,700 Coins
2) Born Legend
- Any (cheapest) 11 rare bronze players (200 Coins each)
Estimated Cost: 2,200 Coins
3) Rising Star
- Any (cheapest) 11 silver players (300 Coins each)
Estimated Cost: 3,300 Coins
4) The Bavarians
- Sandra Paños
- Ismaël Bennacer
- Gabriel
- Matthias Ginter
- Lucy Bronze
- Rúben Neves
- Desiree Scott
- Martin Ødegaard
- Sandro Tonali
- Thomas Müller
- Beth Mead
Estimated Cost: 36,500 Coins
5) Nerazzurri
- Sandra Paños
- Lucy Bronze
- Irene Paredes
- Gabriel
- Pernille Harder
- Sandro Tonali
- Sébastien Haller
- Palhinha
- Mats Hummels
- Lautaro Martínez
- Yannick Carrasco
Estimated Cost: 38,100 Coins
6) Germany
- Hugo Lloris
- Lucy Bronze
- Desiree Scott
- Kalidou Koulibaly
- Aubrey Kingsbury
- Natasha Kowalski (TOTS 92-rated)
- Sandra Paños
- Sophie Schmidt
- Bernardo Silva
- Jan Oblak
- Yannick Carrasco
Estimated Cost: 58,600 Coins
7, 8, 9) 88-Rated Squad x3
- Mike Maignan
- Joshua Kimmich
- Chris Smalling
- Irene Paredes
- Marquinhos
- Beth Mead
- Bruno Fernandes
- Patri Guijarro
- Sandra Paños
- Thomas Müller
- Natasha Kowalski (TOTS 92-rated)
Estimated Cost: 85,200 Coins
10, 11, 12) 89-Rated Squad x3
- Sandra Paños
- Bernardo Silva
- Wendie Renard
- Irene Paredes
- Fridolina Rolfö
- Beth Mead
- Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (TOTS 90-rated)
- Fernando Muslera (TOTS 92-rated)
- Simon Banza (TOTS 90-rated)
- Martin Ødegaard
- Jan Oblak
Estimated Cost: 119,000 Coins
13, 14, 15) 90-Rated Squad x3
- Sandra Paños
- Lucy Bronze
- Marquinhos
- Dávid Hancko (TOTS 92-rated)
- Sandro Tonali
- Fernando Muslera (TOTS 92-rated
- Bernardo Silva
- Lautaro Martínez
- Martin Ødegaard
- Barbara Dunst (TOTS Moments 92-rated)
- Natasha Kowalski (TOTS 92-rated)
Estimated Cost: 139,000 Coins
16, 17) 91-Rated Squad x2
- Christiane Endler
- Irene Paredes
- Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir (TOTS 93-rated)
- Dávid Hancko (TOTS 92-rated)
- Beth Mead
- Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (TOTS 90-rated)
- Martin Ødegaard
- Barbara Dunst (TOTS Moments 92-rated)
- Marie Katoto
- Natasha Kowalski (TOTS 92-Rated)
- Fernando Muslera (TOTS 92-Rated)
Estimated Cost: 189,000 Coins