EA Sports has released the latest set of player SBCs of the EA FC 24 Showdown Series promo, and the focus has now shifted to Bundesliga, with Marius Wolf and Ansgar Knauff representing Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt, respectively. These are the cheapest SBCs released so far as part of the event, making them easily accessible to gamers worldwide.

The title race in the Bundesliga is currently being led by Bayer Leverkusen, with reigning champions Bayern Munich following closely in second position. However, the upcoming clash between Dortmund and Frankfurt will be crucial in determining the fate of the top four, making the Marius Wolf vs Ansgar Knauff Showdown SBCs even more interesting in EA FC 24.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Marius Wolf vs Ansgar Knauff Showdown SBCs

Unlike most other EA FC 24 Showdown SBCs released so far during the latest promo, the Marius Wolf vs Ansgar Knauff SBCs require just a single segment each to unlock both cards. These players are relatively cheap and easier to afford due to the lower-tier requirements, as they are not as overpowered or impressive as players like Joao Felix, Memphis Depay, or Manuel Akanji.

These are the requirements for the German right-back from Borussia Dortmund:

Bundesliga players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Number of players in the squad: 11

Meanwhile, these are the requirements for the German winger from Eintracht Frankfurt:

Bundesliga players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Number of players in the squad: 11

While the rating requirements are not too high, that of the Team of the Week players will certainly raise the overall expected cost of these SBCs. These TOTW cards are always in high demand due to their rarity and usability in SBCs, making them rather expensive.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Marius Wolf vs Ansgar Knauff Showdown SBCs

With the Campaign re-release event live in Ultimate Team, the price of fodder players is rather low in the current state of the transfer market. This makes SBCs like these much easier to complete, especially with so many upgrade packs up for grabs via SBCs and objectives.

These are the cheapest players you can buy to complete the Marius Wolf SBC:

Wilfried Zaha: 86

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Marcos Llorente: 84

Lucas Hernandez: 84

Thiago: 84

Sergio Busquets: 83

Alessio Romagnoli: 83

Sven Botman: 83

Borja Iglesias: 83

Marco Asensio: 83

Vanessa Gilles: 83

Cost: 53,000 coins

Meanwhile, these are the cheapest players you can buy to complete the Knauff SBC:

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Mahdi Camara: 87

John Stones: 85

Fabinho: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Gabriel: 84

Caroline Weir: 84

Cost: 71,000 coins