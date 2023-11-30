EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups (November 30): How to complete, expected costs, and more

The latest set of Marquee Matchups is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, showcasing some of the most anticipated and hyped upcoming fixtures in the world of club football. With domestic leagues across Europe resuming regular proceedings after the international break, there are plenty of clashes to look forward to in the coming week.

While the international break provided fans with some exciting fixtures in the World Cup and UEFA Euro qualifiers, the excitement surrounding club football is unparalleled. Leagues across the continent are heating up, and the fixtures featured in the latest set of EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups will greatly influence the standings in the league tables.

A fresh batch of Marquee Matchups are now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Marquee Matchups have been a prominent feature in the world of Ultimate Team since the introduction of Squad Building Challenges in FIFA 17. These SBC sets help create hype around upcoming matches while providing cheap and easy packs in exchange for low-rated fodder players. With the Thunderstruck promo coming to an end in EA FC 24, this could be the final opportunity to test your luck with some packs.

The two headlining fixtures of this SBC set will be instrumental in determining the fate of the title race in the Premier League and La Liga. With Newcastle United facing off against Manchester United and FC Barcelona playing Atletico Madrid, fans are in for a treat this weekend.

How to complete the latest set of Marquee Matchups in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Similar to its predecessors, this set also consists of four individual segments, each representing a different fixture and providing unique packs in return. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements of each segment:

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr

ROSHN Saudi League players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Players from one club: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Silver players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Player Quality: Minimum Bronze

Total chemistry: Minimum 14

Feyenoord vs PSV

Players from Eredivisie: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Countries/Regions: Minimum seven in your starting eleven

Players from the same league: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum four in your starting eleven

Player Quality: Minimum silver

Total chemistry: Minimum 18

Newcastle United vs Manchester United

Newcastle United players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Manchester United players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Clubs: Minimum five in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 75

Total chemistry: Minimum 22

FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

FC Barcelona players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Atletico Madrid players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Players from the same country: Minimum four in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 76

Total chemistry: Minimum 26

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 13,000 coins, while the group reward is a Premium Gold players pack worth 25,000 coins in the EA FC 24 Store. This makes the SBC worth completing.