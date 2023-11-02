EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC (November 2): How to complete, expected costs, and more

With club competitions across Europe heating up, EA Sports has capitalized on some exciting upcoming fixtures by releasing the latest set of Marquee Matchups in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. This set of challenges features the most anticipated matches from the best leagues in the world, providing gamers with an excellent source of packs.

Marquee Matchups has been a mainstay in the world of Ultimate Team since the concept of Squad Building Challenges was introduced in FIFA 17. While their difficulty has been lowered over the years to make them more accessible to the community, the packs on offer are just as impressive as ever.

The London derby headlines the latest set of Marquee Matchups in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Marquee Matchups serves as a reflection of various leagues in club football, as it consists of high-profile games like the upcoming London derby between Chelsea FC and Spurs. With the latter sitting at the top of the league, this is a rather important fixture for both clubs and has received a Showdown SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

However, this is not the only clash of giants to be featured in this SBC set. Often referred to as Der Klassiker, the match featuring Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich is undoubtedly the biggest fixture in German club football. It is also included as one of the segments of the latest Marquee Matchups SBC.

How to complete the Marquee Matchups SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Expand Tweet

Similar to its predecessors, this set also consists of four individual segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the requirements specified in each squad:

Nantes vs Stades de Reims

Ligue 1 Uber Eats players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Players from the same league: Maximum four in your starting eleven

Silver players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Player quality: Minimum Bronze

Total chemistry: Minimum 14

Fiorentina vs Juventus

Serie A TIM players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Clubs: Minimum four in your starting eleven

Players from the same country: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Player quality: Minimum silver

Total chemistry: Minimum 18

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

FC Bayern Munich players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Countries/Regions: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Gold players: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Player quality: Minimum silver

Total chemistry: Minimum 22

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Spurs players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Chelsea FC players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Players from one club: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 75

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 21,000 coins. The group reward for completing all segments is a Rare Electrum pack, which has a store value of 30,000 coins in EA FC 24. This alone makes the SBC worth completing, especially with the ongoing Centurions promo.