EA FC 24 Showdown Dejan Kulusevski SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the very first set of Showdown SBCs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Dejan Kulusevski representing Spurs in their clash against Chelsea FC. The Swedish attacker has been a mainstay in their lineup since his arrival from Juventus and has received his very first special card of the year with the latest Showdown SBC.

Showdown SBCs were first introduced in FIFA 20 and are amongst the most entertaining additions to Ultimate Team. Not only do these SBCs provide gamers with boosted versions of popular players, they also attract attention to the actual match.

Spurs attacker Dejan Kulusevski has received a Showdown SBC version in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

With the London derby between Spurs and Chelsea FC being just around the corner, EA Sports has capitalized on the hype surrounding this fixture by releasing the first Showdown SBC players of EA FC 24. While Mykhailo Mudryk represents Chelsea, Spurs is represented by their Swedish attacker Dejan Kulusevski.

Both players have received individual SBC versions, with the man from Spurs being relatively cheaper and less challenging to acquire. However, this does not detract from the caliber of his stats and attributes. Not only has he been conferred with a significant upgrade, he can receive a further boost based on the result of their game.

How to complete the Showdown Dejan Kulusevski SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Unlike the two squads demanded in the other Showdown SBC, Kulusevski requires just one to be unlocked. These are the specific stipulations that gamers must abide by to complete the challenge:

Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Number of players in your squad: Exactly 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 110,000 coins, which comes as no surprise considering the cost of 86-rated fodder players in the current state of the transfer market. The recently released Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC has inflated the price of fodder, but gamers can reduce the cost using untradeables from their clubs.

Is it worth completing the SBC?

Chelsea FC have endured a rough couple of seasons and are currently struggling in the league as well. Meanwhile, Spurs are currently the league leaders and in excellent form. With the latter most likely to emerge victorious, it is worth completing the Showdown Dejan Kulusevski SBC, as he might receive a +2 overall over his new rating.

His new card is already 85-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 87

Shooting: 82

Passing: 84

Dribbling: 87

Defending: 60

Physicality: 79

He also has the finesse shot, relentless and flair PlayStyles, which make him even more viable in the current meta of EA FC 24.