EA FC 24 Matthijs de Ligt FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has continued its trend of providing boosted SBC versions to newly transferred players in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Matthijs de Ligt FUTTIES SBC now available. Following his move from Bayern Munich to Manchester United, the Dutch superstar has received a 99-rated version, now becoming just the third 99-rated centre-back to be released in the game so far.

As a new Manchester United signing, there is plenty of hype around the Dutch defender's arrival in the Premier League. He has already established himself as a world-class talent in the Eredivisie, Serie A, and Bundesliga, and will now be hoping to prove himself in the Premier League. If the EA FC 24 Matthijs de Ligt FUTTIES SBC is anything to go by, he will certainly be one to look out for.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Matthijs de Ligt FUTTIES SBC

There are 12 segments (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Julian Alvarez SBC, the EA FC 24 Matthijs de Ligt FUTTIES SBC also requires several segments to be unlocked. These are the requirements of each of the 12 squads:

Manchester United

Manchester United players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Premier League players

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

91-rated squad (x2)

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

92-rated squad (x3)

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

93-rated squad (x3)

Team overall rating: Minimum 93

94-rated squad (x2)

Team overall rating: Minimum 94

The SBC requires just one Team of the Season or Team of the Week player to be completed, making the card easier to unlock.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Matthijs de Ligt FUTTIES SBC

The card has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

With so many special cards being added back into packs during the FUTTIES week 5 and Pre Season promos, these are some of the cheapest players you can purchase to complete the EA FC 24 Matthijs de Ligt FUTTIES SBC:

Manchester United

Ruben Loftus Cheek: 85

James Maddison: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Aubrey Kingsbury: 84

Georgia Stanway: 84

Julian Brandt: 84

Jane Campbell: 84

Marco Asensio: 83

Dominique Janssen: 83

Luke Shaw: 83

Callum Wilson: 82

Cost: 24,000 coins

Premier League players

Joao Neves: 95

Armando Broja: 94

Edson Alvarez: 93

Ariel Lassiter: 93

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Rose Lavelle: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Matthijs De Ligt: 86

Cost: 73,000 coins

91-rated squad (x2)

Joao Neves: 95

Armando Broja: 94

Edson Alvarez: 93

Ariel Lassiter: 93

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Rose Lavelle: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Matthijs De Ligt: 86

Cost: 73,000 coins

92-rated squad (x3)

Manuel Ugarte: 94

Edson Alvarez: 93

Georges Mikautadze: 93

Jorge Sanchez: 93

Maximilian Mittelstaadt: 93

Ariel Lassiter: 93

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Cost: 82,000 coins

93-rated squad (x3)

Kalidou Koulibaly: 94

Nadine Kessler: 94

Wesley Sneijder: 94

Hristo Stoichkov: 94

Birgit Prinz: 94

Jorge Campos: 93

Rui Costa: 93

Wendie Renard: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Cost: 93,000 coins

94-rated squad (x2)

Marc Guehi: 94

Wesley Sneijder: 94

Carles Puyol: 94

Athenea: 94

Luis Hernandez: 94

Fred: 94

Alexandr Golovin: 94

Kalidou Koulibaly: 94

Patri Guijarro: 94

Jorge Campos: 93

Rui Costa: 93

Cost: 126,000 coins

Overall, the EA FC 24 Matthijs de Ligt FUTTIES SBC is certainly worth completing due to his impressive stats, attributes, and PlayStyles.

