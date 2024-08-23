EA FC 24 Julian Alvarez FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

With the Pre-Season promo being live in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Julian Alvarez FUTTIES SBC as the first 99-rated item of the event. Developers are expected to provide special versions to plenty of such new transfers, and the new Atletico Madrid attacker is an excellent way to kickstart proceedings.

The former Manchester City forward already possesses a Team of the Season SBC and a Path to Glory card in Ultimate Team this season, but his latest 99-rated EA FC 24 Julian Alvarez FUTTIES SBC card easily surpasses his previous versions.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Julian Alvarez FUTTIES SBC

Similar to the recently released Johan Cruyff GOTG Icon SBC, the Julian Alvarez FUTTIES SBC also requires multiple segments to be unlocked in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. There are a total of 13 challenges, each with some extensive requirements.

The SBC has 13 segments (Image via EA Sports)

These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements of all the segments of the SBC:

Argentina

Argentina players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

LaLiga

LaLiga EA SPORTS players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Top Form

Any Team of the Season or Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

93-rated squad (x5)

Team overall rating: Minimum 93

94-rated squad (x5)

Team overall rating: Minimum 94

While the overall rating threshold requirements are rather high and demanding, the EA FC 24 Julian Alvarez FUTTIES SBC requires only one Team of the Season (TOTS) or Team of the Week card (TOTW) to be unlocked, making the SBC easier to complete.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Julian Alvarez FUTTIES SBC

The card has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

With the Pre-Season promo still including all the re-released cards from FUTTIES Week 5, the price of fodder players will continue to plummet in the transfer market. Following are some of the cheapest players you can purchase to complete the EA FC 24 Julian Alvarez FUTTIES SBC in the most efficient way possible:

Argentina

Davide Frattesi: 94

Jorge Campos: 93

Michael Murillo: 92

Jorge Sanchez: 92

Toni Kroos: 86

Lea Schuller: 86

Kim Little: 86

Sadio Mane: 86

Jamal Musiala: 86

Ronald Araujo: 86

Lauren Hemp: 86

Emiliano Martinez: 85

Cost: 72,000 coins

LaLiga

Joao Neves: 95

Armando Broja: 94

Edson Alvarez: 93

Ariel Lassiter: 93

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Rose Lavelle: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Matthijs De Ligt: 86

Cost: 91,000 coins

Top Form

Manuel Ugarte: 94

Edson Alvarez: 93

Ilkay Gundogan: 93

Jorge Sanchez: 93

Maximilian Mittelstaadt: 93

Ariel Lassiter: 93

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Cost: 98,000 coins

93-rated squad (x5)

Kalidou Koulibaly: 94

Nadine Kessler: 94

Wesley Sneijder: 94

Hristo Stoichkov: 94

Birgit Prinz: 94

Jorge Campos: 93

Rui Costa: 93

Wendie Renard: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Cost: 120,000 coins

94-rated squad (x5)

Marc Guehi: 94

Wesley Sneijder: 94

Carles Puyol: 94

Athenea: 94

Luis Hernandez: 94

Fred: 94

Alexandr Golovin: 94

Kalidou Koulibaly: 94

Patri Guijarro: 94

Jorge Campos: 93

Rui Costa: 93

Cost: 145,000 coins

Overall, the EA FC 24 Julian Alvarez FUTTIES SBC is worth completing due to his stats, attributes, and PlayStyles.

