EA FC 24 Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, offering gamers the opportunity to get their hands on the first Icon Pack of the year so far. While the rating threshold eliminates some big names from the player pool available in the pack, there are still a lot of desirable items up for grabs in this Upgrade SBC.

After releasing the Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC last week, EA Sports has made sure that it outdoes itself every week, delivering exciting and engaging content in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. The latest Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC is an amazing addition to the game, and has caused a lot of hype amongst the online community.

The Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Icons have always been part of the elite tier when it comes to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team's meta. Not only are these legendary players overpowered on the virtual pitch due to their impressive stats and attributes, they are also extremely useful for squad chemistry. With the roster only consisting of a single version of these Icons in EA FC 24, the latest Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC contains some amazing players.

However, with such incredible rewards on offer, the SBC also comes at a hefty price.

How to complete the Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Unlike the Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC, which featured just a single squad, the latest challenge contains two individual segments. These are the stipulations mentioned in each individual segment:

85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 130,000 coins. This is expected considering the price of the high-rated fodder items in the transfer market's current state.

Is it worth completing the Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

These are the most expensive and desirable players available in this Upgrade pack:

Fernando Torres

Michael Ballack

John Barnes

Claude Makelele

Frank Rijkaard

Gianfranco Zola

Emmanuel Petit

Nemanja Vidic

Michael Essien

Gianluca Zambrotta

Sol Campbell

All these players are far more expensive than the price of the SBC itself, making it a worthwhile proposition, especially for fans who already have plenty of fodder cards from Division Rivals and Champions rewards.

With so many legendary footballers up for grabs in various positions all over the field, this SBC is definitely worth completing for fans who want to add an Icon to their club. These players are excellent for squad building, and are even more useful in the current meta of EA FC 24, making them perfect for any squad.