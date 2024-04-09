EA FC 24 Micky van de Ven Pundit Pick SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Micky van de Ven Pundit Pick SBC in Ultimate Team, celebrating the Dutchman's performance in the Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest. The 88-rated card has received some impressive upgrades, making him an amazing centre-back in the current meta of the game.

The concept of Pundit Pick SBCs was released this year in Ultimate Team, with the best performers from specific fixtures receiving upgraded versions after being selected by football experts.

The EA FC 24 Micky van de Ven Pundit Pick SBC is the latest such inclusion, receiving an incredible boost to his attributes as well as double PlayStyle+ traits.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Micky van de Ven Pundit Pick SBC

Despite possessing some amazing stats, especially in the pace and defending departments, the EA FC 24 Micky van de Ven Pundit Pick SBC is surprisingly affordable and easy to unlock. The SBC only requires a single segment, unlike other recently released player SBCs. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements of this one segment:

Players from the Premier League: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Number of players in the squad: 11

While the rating threshold is not too high, the requirement of a Team of the Week player should make the SBC more expensive than it appears on paper. This is because TOTW items always being in high demand due to their rarity and utility in various SBCs. However, the SBC is still really cheap considering the caliber of the card on offer.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Micky van de Ven Pundit Pick SBC

Van de Ven possesses some incredible stats (Image via EA Sports)

The price of fodder players in the current state of the transfer market is really low due to the number of packs being opened during the ongoing Golazo promo. These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the EA FC 24 Micky van de Ven Pundit Pick SBC in the most optimal way possible:

Edon Zhegrova: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Sadio Mane: 86

Milan Skriniar: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Marcos Llorente: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Raphinha: 84

Cost: 68,000 coins

This is an extremely tempting proposition for gamers looking for a new centre-back in Ultimate Team. The 88-rated item possesses the Aerial and Power Shot PlayStyle+ traits, can be deployed as a centre-back and a left-back, and showcases the following stats:

Pace: 87

Shooting: 74

Passing: 70

Dribbling: 80

Defending: 89

Physicality: 90

All these attributes make the SBC a worthwhile proposition.