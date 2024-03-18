EA FC 24 Nikita Parris vs Leila Ouahabi Showdown SBCs: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Showdown SBC in EA FC 24, with Nikita Parris and Leila Ouahabi representing Manchester United and Manchester City, respectively, ahead of their clash in the Women's Super League. The Manchester Derby is always a momentous fixture in the world of football, and these SBCs will make it even more exciting.

Showdown SBCs follow a dynamic upgrade pattern in Ultimate Team. The card from the winning team receives a +2 upgrade, with both players receiving +1 in case of a draw. Both Nikita Parris and Leila Ouahabi have received impressive initial upgrades, and a +2 will make either of the two amazing in the current meta of EA FC 24.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Nikita Parris vs Leila Ouahabi Showdown SBCs

Similar to some previously released Showdown SBCs, there is a difference in the number of squads required for these cards. While Nikita Parris requires two segments, Leila Ouahabi can be unlocked by submitting just one squad.

These are the requirements of the Nikita Parris SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team:

Task 1: England

England players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Task 2: 86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Meanwhile, these are the requirements of the Leila Ouahabi SBC:

Spain players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Number of players in the squad: 11

The requirement of a Team of the Week player in the latter SBC will help boost its price and bring it closer to its more expensive Manchester United counterpart.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Nikita Parris vs Leila Ouahabi Showdown SBCs

The ongoing Ultimate Birthday promo has helped lower the price of fodder in the transfer market, especially with so many upgrade SBCs available.

These are the cheapest players you can buy to obtain the English player from Manchester United in EA FC 24:

Task 1: England

Luka Modric: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Mikel Merino: 84

Paulina Dudek: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Caitlin Foord: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 43,000 coins

86-rated squad

Sandra Panos: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Kim Little: 86

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Gabriel: 84

Cost: 68,000 coins

Meanwhile, these are the cheapest players to unlock the Spanish defender from Manchester City in EA FC 24:

Luka Modric: 87

Christopher Operi: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Mikel Merino: 84

Paulina Dudek: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Thiago: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Caitlin Foord: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 59,000 coins