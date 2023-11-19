EA FC 24 Pacey Winger 2 Evolution guide: All upgrade conditions, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released EA FC 24's latest Evolution under the FC Pro Live event in Ultimate Team, with the Pacey Winger 2 EVO now available for gamers to grind. This is a free EVO path that lets fans upgrade their favorite low-rated wingers, giving those footballers a massive pace boost and making them usable in this game's current meta.

Evolutions have been a massive new addition to Ultimate Team in EA FC 24, providing gamers with the opportunity to level up low-tier players and make them viable in this title. Pacey Winger 2 is a re-release of a previous fan-favorite Evolution and is now free to unlock.

The Pacey Winger 2 EVO is now available for free in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The FC Pro Live promo has introduced two new Evolutions so far in EA FC 24, both of which are free, re-released versions of previous EVO paths. Both the Relentless Winger and Pacey Winger sets had a cost of 50,000 coins or 1,000 FC Points earlier in the game cycle, but their latest iterations are free. This makes them much more popular and accessible.

Similar to Relentless Winger 2, this EVO path features a host of upgrades and additional PlayStyles. However, you must meet certain criteria to be eligible for it. These are the requirements of this Evolution:

Overall: Max 81

Pace: Max 82

Dribbling: Max 85

Physical: Max 75

Passing: Max 80

Position: LW

Number of PlayStyles: Max 8

How to complete the various challenges of Pacey Winger 2 in EA FC 24

Unlike most other overpowered Evolutions, this one only consists of two levels, each with its own challenges and upgrades on offer. These are the specific details of each segment:

Level 1

Upgrades:

Pace +4

Passing +4

Dribbling +2

PlayStyle: Rapid

Overall +2

Challenges:

Assist five goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum semi-pro difficulty.

Play five Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.

Level 2

Upgrades:

Pace +4

Shooting +3

Dribbling +2

Physical +4

PlayStyle: Quick Step

Overall +2

Challenges:

Score five goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum semi-pro difficulty.

Win four Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by a minimum of two goals on semi-pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

This is one of the most exciting free Evolutions released so far in EA FC 24. The new inclusion's Rapid and Quickstep PlayStyles, as well as the boost in stats it offers, will make any winger a lethal attacker in the game's current meta. This makes the EVO worth grinding.