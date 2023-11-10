EA FC 24 Triple Threat Wingback Evolutions guide: All upgrade conditions, requirements, and more

With the Triple Threat promo live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the very first Evolutions set of the event, titled Triple Threat Wingback. As the title of the Evolution suggests, it allows gamers to level up a right-back from their club, provided they meet the criteria laid out by the EVO path. EA Sports has done an amazing job lately with various Evolutions being added to the game.

While some are free, others are locked behind a paywall and require either coins or FC Points to be unlocked. Luckily for fans, the latest Triple Threat Wingback Evolution is free of cost, which is incredible considering the caliber of upgrades on offer.

The Triple Threat Wingback Evolutions is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Evolutions have been one of the most significant additions to Ultimate Team in recent years, allowing gamers to upgrade players by completing in-game challenges in EA FC 24. While these challenges can often be time-consuming, the reward is worth the effort. The latest Triple Threat Wingback EVO is a perfect example of an excellent free evolution.

Which players are eligible for the Triple Threat Evolution in EA FC 24?

To qualify for the upgrades provided by this EVO, players must meet the following requirements:

Overall: Max 84

Pace: Max 83

Defending: Max 84

Passing: Max 82

Must not be: CB

Position: RB

Number of PlayStyles: Max 7

This means fans can evolve players like Dani Carvajal from Real Madrid or Pedro Porro from Spurs.

What are the challenges featured in the Triple Threat Wingback Evolutions in EA FC 24?

Similar to most free EVO paths, this evolution also consists of three levels, each with its own upgrades and challenges. These are the specific details of each individual level:

Level 1

Upgrades:

Pace +1

Passing +1

Defending +1

Physical +1

PlayStyle: Relentless

Challenges:

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum semi-pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game.

Level 2

Upgrades:

Pace +2

passing +2

Dribbling +3

Physicality +2

PlayStyle: Incisive Pass

Challenges:

Achieve three Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) wins on minimum semi-pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game.

Level 3

Upgrades:

Pace +2

Passing +2

Defending +2

Physical +2

PlayStyle: First Touch

Challenges:

Achieve two Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) wins on minimum semi-pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum semi-pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game.

These are relatively easier tasks when compared to most other EVO paths. The upgrades, along with the PlayStyles on offer, make the Triple Threat Wingback Evolution worth grinding in EA FC 24.