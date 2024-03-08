EA FC 24 Paulo Dybala POTM SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has disclosed the winner of the vote to decide the Serie A Player of the Month for February, with the EA FC 24 Paulo Dybala POTM SBC now being live in Ultimate Team. The Argentine maestro has been in fine form in the league for AS Roma this season, and his various goalscoring efforts and playmaking contributions have earned him an amazing SBC version.

The former Juventus forward already possesses some incredible special versions in Ultimate Team, including a previous POTM SBC card. However, his latest SBC item is 90-rated and sports a Double Playstyle+, elevating him to a whole new level in the current meta of the game and making the card usable on the virtual pitch.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Paulo Dybala POTM SBC

Unlike the recently released Premier League POTM Rasmus Hojlund SBC, this challenge requires multiple squads to be completed. There are two segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements:

Task 1: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Task 2: Serie A

Serie A TIM players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The requirement of a Team of the Week player will certainly make the SBC more costly, as these special items are always in high demand due to their usability in various SBCs. Their rarity in packs makes them even more expensive, but gamers can use their untradeable players to craft the 83+ TOTW Upgrade SBC to obtain one for a low price.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Paulo Dybala POTM SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can purchase to complete the EA FC Paulo Dybala POTM SBC in the current state of the transfer market during the ongoing FC Fantasy promo and the upcoming Campaign Re-release event:

Top Form

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Mahdi Camara: 87

Ruben Neves: 84

Fabinho: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Gabriel: 84

Caroline Weir: 84

Cost: 64,000 coins

Serie A

Wendie Renard: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Chris Smalling: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Fabinho: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Mathilde Bourdieu: 83

Cost: 120,000 coins

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 Paulo Dybala POTM SBC?

This is by far the best available version of the AS Roma attacker in the latest version of Ultimate Team. The 90-rated card is an improvement over his previous POTM card and his Winter Wildcards version and possesses the following stats:

Pace: 88

Shooting: 91

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 45

Physicality: 66

His weak foot has been upgraded from three-star to four-star, making him a more well-rounded attacker. He has also gained the Finesse PlayStyle+ to add to his Flair PlayStyle+. This makes the EA FC 24 Paulo Dybala POTM SBC a worthwhile proposition.