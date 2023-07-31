EA FC 24 Player Career Agent: How will it potentially work?

EA Sports recently released the Career Mode Deep Dive trailer, giving plenty of insight into the new features and additions being made to the game mode in EA FC 24. While Manager Career stole the show with Spectate Mode and Match Preparations, Player Career had plenty to offer as well, including the introduction of Agents.

These Agents will act similarly to their real-life counterparts, guiding the career path of the athlete and helping them secure major deals. Not only will these agents help gamers sign for their favorite teams and work their way up the hierarchy of the footballing world, they will also provide them with objectives and milestones to try and achieve, adding to the immersion of the experience.

Agents will be an important part of Player Career Mode in EA FC 24

With the franchise being rebranded as EA Sports FC, the developers have left no stone unturned to provide their fanbase with the most realistic and authentic virtual footballing experience yet. While Ultimate Team remains the most popular and lucrative game mode, Career Mode attracts a large portion of the community as well, and EA Sports has totally revamped the fan-favorite mode.

Along with the addition of Playstyles to Player Career Mode, there will also be a brand new feature called Player Agent. This Agent will emulate real-life football agents, securing high-profile deals and helping gamers along the way on their footballing journey.

How will Player Agents work in EA FC 24 Player Career Mode?

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff NEW Player Agent!



The Player Agent is going to guide you on your journey, commenting on achievements and losses, and most importantly, helping you shape your future by negotiating with clubs about potential transfers and contracts that shape your career.



These Agents will be an integral part of the Career Mode experience, guiding athletes on their way to glory. Just like real-life agents help footballers achieve massive contracts with the best clubs in the world, these Player Agents will allow fans to sign for the club of their dreams, provided they can fulfill the tasks at hand.

These tasks will be laid out by the Agent, who will also inform gamers about various clubs they can use as stepping stones to rise to prominence in the world of football. If players can make good on these tasks and objectives while succeeding at a team level, they will eventually sign for their desired club and embark on a journey towards becoming an undisputed Career Mode legend in EA FC 24.

These milestones can include scoring fifteen league goals a season as a striker or other performance-based objectives depending on their position and role in the side. Upon completing these objectives, players will naturally attract the attention of better clubs in EA FC 24 Player Career Mode, with the ultimate goal being your dream club like Liverpool, Real Madrid, or Bayern Munich.