EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 1: Which FC Pro Live players will get upgrades?

The first day of the FC Pro Open provided gamers with plenty of thrilling action in the world of EA FC 24 esports while also ensuring upgrades for some fan-favorite FC Pro Live items. These special cards were added to Ultimate Team a couple of weeks ago in preparation for the event, and the pro players involved in the first round of fixtures have already secured upgrades for some of them.

The first day of matches featured players from Group A, including Mark11, RBLZ Umut, Emre Yilmaz, Hidalgo, and Lukas. Four of these players have ensured at least one upgrade for their respective FC Pro Live cards, with all to play for heading into the next round of games.

FC Pro Live items that will receive upgrades in EA FC 24 based on FC Pro Open Group A matches

FC Pro Live is an incredible new addition to Ultimate Team in EA FC 24, incorporating the world of esports into a promo and getting viewers invested by releasing dynamic cards that receive upgrades based on the results of the event. Each participant has a special item representing them in the virtual world, which could potentially get boosted based on their performances.

What are the upgrade conditions for FC Pro Live cards?

Each card has the possibility to receive multiple upgrades based on several conditions. Here are the requirements for the various boosts:

Secure 3 points: +1 IF boost

Secure 6 points: One alternate position + One PlayStyle

Secure 10 points: +1 IF boost

Qualify: +1 IF boost + One PlayStyle

Win the event: +1 IF boost + Weak foot boost + Skill move boost

Based on this criteria, several Pro Live cards are already due for some upgrades.

Which cards will receive upgrades?

After the inaugural day of esports action, here are the standings of the respective players:

Name Wins Draws Losses Points EmreYilmaz 3 1 0 10 Umut 3 1 0 10 Hidalgo 2 0 2 6 Lukas 1 0 3 3 Mark11 0 0 4 0

With these results, the following cards will receive upgrades in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team:

Donyell Malen (Emre Yilmaz): +2 Upgrade, 1 Alternate position, 1 PlayStyle

Renan Lodi (Umut): +2 Upgrade, 1 Alternate position, 1 PlayStyle

Sadio Mane (Hidalgo): +1 Upgrade, 1 Alternate position, 1 PlayStyle

Randal Kolo Muani (Lukas): +1 Upgrade

This is just the first of many such upgrades scheduled for the future, with plenty of action yet to arrive in the FC Pro Open. Other groups consist of some heavy hitters, including the likes of Tekkz and Anders Vejrgang facing off to possibly secure upgrades for their respective FC Pro Live cards.

While Group A possesses some impressive cards like Sadio Mane and Kolo Muani, there are plenty of overpowered EA FC 24 items that still have upgrades up for grabs, such as Willian, Kalidou Koulibaly, Hirving Lozano, and Kalvin Phillips.