EA FC 24 Radioactive Challenge 4 SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The latest pack-based challenge has now been released in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, which is aptly titled the Radioactive Challenge 4 SBC. As the name of the SBC suggests, this is the fourth iteration of this challenge released during the course of the ongoing promo, and the pack on offer is definitely the most tempting one so far.

These Challenge SBCs have been an integral part of most special events released so far in the game cycle. Not only do they serve as fresh content for EA Sports to add to the game at regular intervals, they also provide gamers with some cheap and accessible packs for them to test their luck with.

The Radioactive Challenge 4 SBC is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

As the Radioactive promo approaches its end, EA Sports has left no stone unturned to deliver the most entertaining and engaging content to treat their player base over the course of the week.

Not only has there been a plethora of special cards in packs for gamers to try and obtain, but there have also been SBCs like the Radioactive Challenge 4 to give them a place to submit their low-tier fodder in exchange for their packs.

With how overpowered the stats and chemistry boosts offered by these Radioactive players are, it comes as no surprise that Challenge SBCs are extremely popular.

These are a cheap and easy way for fans to get their hands on some packs, especially with the latest SBC offering a Mega Pack worth 35,000 coins in the EA FC 24 Store.

How to complete the Radioactive Challenge 4 SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Similar to its predecessors, this SBC also features just a single squad with a set of restrictions that gamers must adhere to.

These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements:

Leagues: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Players from the same leage/nation: Minimum four in your starting eleven

Players from one club: Maximum five

Gold players: Minimum seven in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum nine in your starting eleven

Total chemistry: Minimum 31

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 5,000 coins, which is to be expected considering the negligible cost of low-tier fodder players in the current state of the transfer market.

However, gamers who have been grinding various League Upgrade SBCs will have plenty of untradeable items in their club, allowing them to complete this Challenge SBC for next to no expenses at all.

The price of the SBC is also much lower than the price of a Mega Pack, which is worth around 35,000 coins in the EA FC 24 Store.

This makes the SBC a worthwhile proposition, especially for those looking to stock up on packs for the upcoming Dynasties promo.