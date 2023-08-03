EA FC 24 ratings: Why Messi deserves a higher number than his rumored 88 overall

As EA FC 24's release date draws near, fans have been discussing what Messi and Ronaldo's overall ratings might be in this title. Both these players are absolute masters of football. However, due to their age, gamers expect to see a drop in their stats. While Messi's in-game overall rating in this title might turn out to be 88, three lower than last year, his real-life performances have been phenomenal.

The 36-year-old Argentinian was signed by Inter Miami CF, an MLS club owned by the legendary David Beckham, from PSG in July 2023. Since then, Messi has played three games for this team and has performed exceptionally in all of them. This makes his fans and other players think that he deserves a rating in EA FC 24.

Reasons Miami CF's Messi should have an overall of 88+ in EA FC 24

1) Inter Miami CF vs. Cruz Azul

Messi scores the winning goal in his debut (Image via Getty)

On July 22, Messi debuted for Miami CF. He was subbed in for Benjamin Cremaschi 54 minutes into the game. While this match was close — with a score of 1-1 throughout it — the Argentinian secured a winning goal in the 94th minute, deep into extra time. The goal was from a spectacular free kick where he put the ball into the net's top right corner.

He played 36 minutes in this game and registered one goal, a 92.3% pass accuracy, 35 touches, and a 7.47 rating. Miami CF won this game 2-1.

2) Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United

The maestro's first goal against Atlanta United (Image via Getty)

On July 26, the Argentinian played his second game for Miami CF. He increased his goal tally with two more goals in this game. The first one came in the 8th minute and was assisted by his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets. The second happened 22 minutes in, where he sneakily flicked the ball into the net's bottom-right corner. This goal was assisted by Robert Taylor.

At this game's 53-minute mark, the Argentinian returned the favor. He assisted Taylor with his second goal.

Messi finished the game with two goals, one assist, an 82.1% pass accuracy, 66 touches, and a 9.50 rating — all in 78 minutes. Miami won this game 4-0.

Inter Miami CF vs. Orlando

The Argentinian's first 90 minutes game for Miami CF against Orlando (Image via Getty)

On August 3, Messi played his third game at Miami CF, which was his first full-time game in their jersey. He once again scored two important goals. The first one came seven minutes into this game and was assisted by Robert Taylor, who chipped the ball in his path for him to strike a powerful shot into their opposition's net. His second goal came in the 72nd minute, assisted by Josef Martinez.

The Argentinian also had another close free-kick moment in this game but was successfully denied by Gallese, Orlando's goalkeeper. He finished the match with two goals, 68 touches, a 79.6 pass accuracy, and a 9.35 rating in 90 minutes. Miami won in the end with a 3-1 final score.

What is Messi's deserving rating in EA FC 24?

A dominant performance by the World Cup winner at Inter Miami (Image via Getty)

It's safe to say that due to Lionel Messi's age, his physical state and pace are not what they used to be. This might result in a specific drop in his EA FC 24 stats. He now plays more conservatively by running only when necessary, especially against multiple players who he knows can outspeed him.

Nevertheless, since joining Miami CF, he has been in excellent form and precise with taking and converting situations in his team's favor. This suggests he is going to be a viable asset to any squad in EA FC 24.

This player's ability to adapt to different on-field situations — combined with his exceptional vision, shooting, as well as passing abilities — makes him a real threat. This might also increase his Shoot and Passing stats in EA FC 24.

Fans anticipate the Argentine to have a 90+ rating in EA FC 24 (Image via Getty)

Despite being in the early stages of his MLS career, Messi has quickly adapted to his new team, who have exhibited stellar performances up until now. From the midfield, he creates and takes offensive chances, dictating play.

Based on his current form and evident ability to score goals, it is highly possible that Lionel's shooting and passing abilities will receive a significant boost, potentially placing him in the prestigious 90+ bracket in EA FC 24. Any rating over 90 would be befitting of his skills.

The Argentinian's debut with Inter Miami has been nothing short of spectacular. This soccer maestro has made an incredible impression, netting five goals and contributing an assist in his first three games. Not only has he displayed his goal-scoring prowess, he has also proven to be a remarkable playmaker in midfield and a constant threat to the opposition's defense, creating numerous opportunities for his teammates.

This performance will surely reflect in EA FC 24 as an upgrade to his overall rating. Though it's still early days in Messi's MLS journey, his performances bolster the notion that he is still a world-class player. As long as he maintains his fitness, there's no doubt that he'll continue to have a significant impact on the league.