How will match preparations work in EA FC 24 Manager Mode?

The thrilling EA FC 24 Manager Mode is about to revolutionize the way gamers manage their virtual teams and carry out tactical plans. The creators took cues from real-life coaches like Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti, and Jurgen Klopp, allowing players to express their own distinctive views on the virtual football field. The upcoming title's Manager Mode has a number of noteworthy elements, including Match Preparation, which seeks to mimic the detailed preparation that occurs in top-flight real-world football.

Pre-match reports, special training sessions, viewing and managing games from the manager's stand, and press conferences are just a few of the features included in the new Matchday Hub. All of these will help create a more realistic and engaging matchday experience. They will enable players to make informed decisions and specifically tailor their approach to each upcoming opponent, just like real managers do in professional football.

Manager Mode in EA FC 24 to bring exciting new features

EA FC 24 is introducing three exciting new features for match preparation - training plans, pre-match reports, and match-ready training. These features will give players increased control over their team's performance on match day.

1) Pre-match reports

The pre-match reports in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

The pre-match reports are a useful feature that will improve the game's tactical elements. They will provide players with observations of how the other team plays, enabling them to plan ahead and change their strategies as necessary.

For instance, they may decide to adopt a more defensive plan when playing against a possession-heavy side like Manchester City in order to neutralize their attacking threats. On the other side, defensive stability and speed will be essential when facing a counter-attacking squad like Real Madrid.

The reports will give players knowledge of the adversary's squad as a whole, as well as details on specific dangers, enabling them to make the best choices.

2) Match-ready training

Match-ready training in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Match-ready training raises the bar for being prepared. Players can participate in training exercises that grant their footballers temporary PlayStyles for an upcoming match.

These PlayStyles, such as Power Header, Whipped Pass, or Aerial PlayStyle, have a big influence on how well athletes perform under certain circumstances. Players will acquire these PlayStyles after successfully completing the necessary training and practice, giving them an advantage over others.

3) Training plans

The Training plans in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

A redesign of training programs has also improved their usability and accessibility. For athletes to perform at their best, maintaining mental and physical fitness is essential. The maximum amount of attribute boosts that footballers may earn is established by coaches, but how much of this boost they really get throughout a game depends on how sharp they are.

The team's fitness and mental acuity will be maintained throughout the season with the aid of well-structured training routines, improving overall performance.

For fans of virtual football, EA FC 24 Manager Mode promises to deliver an experience like no other. Players will have unmatched influence over their team's tactical strategy and footballer development thanks to the introduction of coaches, training sessionss, pre-match reports, and matchday preparation.

The additional option to watch games from different vantage points will immerse them even more in the position of a manager. Fans will be excitedly anticipating the chance to lead their club to success like never before, especially since the game bridges the gap between virtual and real-world football management.