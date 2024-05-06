  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 24 Raul Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA FC 24 Raul Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified May 06, 2024 08:08 GMT
The latest Icon player SBC is live (Image via EA Sports)
The latest Icon player SBC is live (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports has released the latest Icon player SBC in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Raul Ultimate Birthday Icon card up for grabs. The Spanish striker has received an incredible special version as part of this recent promo, giving him a boost to his skill moves and weak foot abilities.

The EA FC 24 Raul Ultimate Birthday Icon card possesses the stats, attributes, and PlayStyles needed to be an effective attacker in the current meta of the game. The combination of 5-star skill moves and a 5-star weak foot will allow him to compete against even the best players released during Team of the Season.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Raul Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC

Raul has some impressive stats (Image via EA Sports)
Raul has some impressive stats (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Lothar Matthaus TOTY Icon SBC, the EA FC 24 Raul Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC also requires several squads to be completed. There are a total of ten segments, featuring the following stipulations:

Born Legend

  • Rare players: Minimum 11
  • Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

  • Rare players: Minimum 11
  • Player quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan (EA FC 24 Raul Ultimate Birthday Icon)

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Galacticos

  • Real Madrid players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 85

El Capitan

  • Spain players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 86

League Finesse

  • Bundesliga players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

League Legend

  • ateLALIGA EA SPORTS players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

90-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Raul Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC

The SBC has ten segments (Image via EA Sports)
The SBC has ten segments (Image via EA Sports)

These are the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Bundesliga TOTS promo to complete the EA FC 24 Raul Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC:

Born Legend

  • Any 11 rare bronze players

Rising star

  • Any 11 silver rare players

On a Loan (EA FC 24 Raul Ultimate Birthday Icon)

  • Fabinho: 84
  • Clara Mateo: 84
  • Matthias Ginter: 84
  • Thomas Muller: 84
  • Stanislav Lobotka: 84
  • Aurelien Tchouameni: 84
  • Thiago Silva: 84
  • Thiago: 84
  • Caroline Weir: 84
  • Borja Iglesias: 83
  • Marco Asensio: 83

Cost: 16,000 coins

Galacticos

  • Luka Modric: 87
  • Martin Odegaard: 87
  • Thomas Muller: 84
  • Luis Alberto: 84
  • Aurelien Tchouameni: 84
  • Stanislav Lobotka: 84
  • Caroline Weir: 84
  • Thiago: 84
  • Thiago Silva: 84
  • Fabinho: 84
  • Matthias Ginter: 84

Cost: 30,000 coins

El Capitan

  • David Costa: 88
  • Victor Osimhen: 88
  • Toni Kroos: 86
  • Matthijs De Ligt: 86
  • Bukayo Saka: 86
  • Pernille Harder: 84
  • Mikel Merino: 84
  • Gabriel: 84
  • Amanda Ilestedt: 84
  • Lisandro Martinez: 84
  • Bruno Guimaraes: 84

Cost: 58,000 coins

League Finesse

  • Christiane Endler: 88
  • Antoine Griezmann: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Wendie Renard: 88
  • Joshua Kimmich: 88
  • Beth Mead: 87
  • Fabinho: 84
  • Luis Alberto: 84
  • Caroline Weir: 84
  • Gavi: 83
  • Christian Eriksen: 83

Cost: 73,000 coins

League Legend

  • Natasha Kowalski: 92
  • Leif Davis: 91
  • Simon Banza: 90
  • Lotte Wuben-Moy: 90
  • Luis Alberto: 84
  • Mikel Merino: 84
  • Matthias Ginter: 84
  • Amanda Ilestedt: 84
  • Thiago Silva: 84
  • Gavi: 83

Cost: 97,000 coins

89-rated squad

  • Natasha Kowalski: 92
  • Fernando Muslera: 92
  • Barbara Dunst: 92
  • Lautaro Martinez: 87
  • Luka Modric: 87
  • Toni Kroos: 86
  • Kim Little: 86
  • Dani Parejo: 86
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86
  • Bukayo Saka: 86
  • Ronald Araujo: 86

Cost: 118,000 coins

89-rated squad

  • Natasha Kowalski: 92
  • Fernando Muslera: 92
  • Barbara Dunst: 92
  • Lautaro Martinez: 87
  • Luka Modric: 87
  • Toni Kroos: 86
  • Kim Little: 86
  • Dani Parejo: 86
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86
  • Bukayo Saka: 86
  • Ronald Araujo: 86

Cost: 118,000 coins

90-rated squad

  • Glodis Viggosdottir: 93
  • Barbara Dunst: 92
  • Natasha Kowalski: 92
  • Leif Davis: 91
  • Mike Maignan: 87
  • Luka Modric: 87
  • Lucy Bronze: 87
  • Martin Odegaard: 87
  • Beth Mead: 87
  • Frenkie De Jong: 87
  • Heung Min Son: 87

Cost: 158,000 coins

Check out our other EA FC 24 articles:

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?