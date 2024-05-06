EA FC 24 Raul Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Icon player SBC in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Raul Ultimate Birthday Icon card up for grabs. The Spanish striker has received an incredible special version as part of this recent promo, giving him a boost to his skill moves and weak foot abilities.
The EA FC 24 Raul Ultimate Birthday Icon card possesses the stats, attributes, and PlayStyles needed to be an effective attacker in the current meta of the game. The combination of 5-star skill moves and a 5-star weak foot will allow him to compete against even the best players released during Team of the Season.
All tasks of the EA FC 24 Raul Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC
Similar to the recently released Lothar Matthaus TOTY Icon SBC, the EA FC 24 Raul Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC also requires several squads to be completed. There are a total of ten segments, featuring the following stipulations:
Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Exactly Bronze
Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Exactly Silver
On a Loan (EA FC 24 Raul Ultimate Birthday Icon)
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Galacticos
- Real Madrid players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
El Capitan
- Spain players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
League Finesse
- Bundesliga players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
League Legend
- ateLALIGA EA SPORTS players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
89-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Raul Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC
These are the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Bundesliga TOTS promo to complete the EA FC 24 Raul Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC:
Born Legend
- Any 11 rare bronze players
Rising star
- Any 11 silver rare players
On a Loan (EA FC 24 Raul Ultimate Birthday Icon)
- Fabinho: 84
- Clara Mateo: 84
- Matthias Ginter: 84
- Thomas Muller: 84
- Stanislav Lobotka: 84
- Aurelien Tchouameni: 84
- Thiago Silva: 84
- Thiago: 84
- Caroline Weir: 84
- Borja Iglesias: 83
- Marco Asensio: 83
Cost: 16,000 coins
Galacticos
- Luka Modric: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Thomas Muller: 84
- Luis Alberto: 84
- Aurelien Tchouameni: 84
- Stanislav Lobotka: 84
- Caroline Weir: 84
- Thiago: 84
- Thiago Silva: 84
- Fabinho: 84
- Matthias Ginter: 84
Cost: 30,000 coins
El Capitan
- David Costa: 88
- Victor Osimhen: 88
- Toni Kroos: 86
- Matthijs De Ligt: 86
- Bukayo Saka: 86
- Pernille Harder: 84
- Mikel Merino: 84
- Gabriel: 84
- Amanda Ilestedt: 84
- Lisandro Martinez: 84
- Bruno Guimaraes: 84
Cost: 58,000 coins
League Finesse
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Antoine Griezmann: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Beth Mead: 87
- Fabinho: 84
- Luis Alberto: 84
- Caroline Weir: 84
- Gavi: 83
- Christian Eriksen: 83
Cost: 73,000 coins
League Legend
- Natasha Kowalski: 92
- Leif Davis: 91
- Simon Banza: 90
- Lotte Wuben-Moy: 90
- Luis Alberto: 84
- Mikel Merino: 84
- Matthias Ginter: 84
- Amanda Ilestedt: 84
- Thiago Silva: 84
- Gavi: 83
Cost: 97,000 coins
89-rated squad
- Natasha Kowalski: 92
- Fernando Muslera: 92
- Barbara Dunst: 92
- Lautaro Martinez: 87
- Luka Modric: 87
- Toni Kroos: 86
- Kim Little: 86
- Dani Parejo: 86
- Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86
- Bukayo Saka: 86
- Ronald Araujo: 86
Cost: 118,000 coins
90-rated squad
- Glodis Viggosdottir: 93
- Barbara Dunst: 92
- Natasha Kowalski: 92
- Leif Davis: 91
- Mike Maignan: 87
- Luka Modric: 87
- Lucy Bronze: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Beth Mead: 87
- Frenkie De Jong: 87
- Heung Min Son: 87
Cost: 158,000 coins
