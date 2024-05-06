EA FC 24 Raul Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Icon player SBC in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Raul Ultimate Birthday Icon card up for grabs. The Spanish striker has received an incredible special version as part of this recent promo, giving him a boost to his skill moves and weak foot abilities.

The EA FC 24 Raul Ultimate Birthday Icon card possesses the stats, attributes, and PlayStyles needed to be an effective attacker in the current meta of the game. The combination of 5-star skill moves and a 5-star weak foot will allow him to compete against even the best players released during Team of the Season.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Raul Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC

Raul has some impressive stats (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Lothar Matthaus TOTY Icon SBC, the EA FC 24 Raul Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC also requires several squads to be completed. There are a total of ten segments, featuring the following stipulations:

Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan (EA FC 24 Raul Ultimate Birthday Icon)

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Galacticos

Real Madrid players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

El Capitan

Spain players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

League Finesse

Bundesliga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

League Legend

ateLALIGA EA SPORTS players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Raul Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC

The SBC has ten segments (Image via EA Sports)

These are the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Bundesliga TOTS promo to complete the EA FC 24 Raul Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC:

Born Legend

Any 11 rare bronze players

Rising star

Any 11 silver rare players

On a Loan (EA FC 24 Raul Ultimate Birthday Icon)

Fabinho: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Aurelien Tchouameni: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Thiago: 84

Caroline Weir: 84

Borja Iglesias: 83

Marco Asensio: 83

Cost: 16,000 coins

Galacticos

Luka Modric: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Thomas Muller: 84

Luis Alberto: 84

Aurelien Tchouameni: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Caroline Weir: 84

Thiago: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Fabinho: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Cost: 30,000 coins

El Capitan

David Costa: 88

Victor Osimhen: 88

Toni Kroos: 86

Matthijs De Ligt: 86

Bukayo Saka: 86

Pernille Harder: 84

Mikel Merino: 84

Gabriel: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Bruno Guimaraes: 84

Cost: 58,000 coins

League Finesse

Christiane Endler: 88

Antoine Griezmann: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Beth Mead: 87

Fabinho: 84

Luis Alberto: 84

Caroline Weir: 84

Gavi: 83

Christian Eriksen: 83

Cost: 73,000 coins

League Legend

Natasha Kowalski: 92

Leif Davis: 91

Simon Banza: 90

Lotte Wuben-Moy: 90

Luis Alberto: 84

Mikel Merino: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Gavi: 83

Cost: 97,000 coins

89-rated squad

Natasha Kowalski: 92

Fernando Muslera: 92

Barbara Dunst: 92

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Toni Kroos: 86

Kim Little: 86

Dani Parejo: 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Bukayo Saka: 86

Ronald Araujo: 86

Cost: 118,000 coins

90-rated squad

Glodis Viggosdottir: 93

Barbara Dunst: 92

Natasha Kowalski: 92

Leif Davis: 91

Mike Maignan: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Frenkie De Jong: 87

Heung Min Son: 87

Cost: 158,000 coins

