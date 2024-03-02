With the second week of the promo being in full swing in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Ricardo Carvalho FC Fantasy Hero SBC for gamers who need a new center-back for their starting lineup. The Portuguese legend has received an immense boost to his base rating and could get even further boosts based on the performances of Chelsea FC.

FC Fantasy cards are dynamic in nature and can be boosted further depending on the real-life performances of their respective teams. The Hero versions released during this promo are linked to one of the clubs they represented during their careers, with the EA FC 24 Ricardo Carvalho FC Fantasy Hero being linked to Chelsea FC.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Ricardo Carvalho FC Fantasy Hero SBC

Being a Hero center-back from the Premier League, it comes as no surprise that the EA FC 24 Ricardo Carvalho FC Fantasy Hero SBC has some very extensive and demanding requirements. It features a total of five tasks with the following stipulations:

Portugal

Portugal players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

The requirement of Team of the Week players will certainly boost the price of the SBC due to their inflated price in the transfer market.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Ricardo Carvalho FC Fantasy Hero SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing FC Fantasy Team 2 event, which has lowered the overall cost of fodder in the transfer market:

Portugal

Georgia Stanway: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Ruben Neves: 84

Fabinho: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Gabriel: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Luis Alberto: 84

Thiago: 84

Cost: 61,000 coins

86-rated squad

Sandra Panos: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Kim Little: 86

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Gabriel: 84

Cost: 67,000 coins

Premier League

Wendie Renard: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Chris Smalling: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Fabinho: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Mathilde Bourdieu: 83

Cost: 110,000 coins

88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 180,000 coins

89-rated squad

Erling Haaland: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 91

Marc Andre Ter Stegen: 89

Ruben Dias: 89

Rodri: 89

Sandra Panos: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Ewa Pajor: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Cost: 285,000 coins

These selections can be used to complete the EA FC 24 Ricardo Carvalho FC Fantasy Hero SBC.