EA FC 24 Riccardo Calafiori FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

The EA FC 24 Riccardo Calafiori FUTTIES SBC is the perfect new addition to the game now that the latest transfers in the world of football are receiving special cards in Ultimate Team. The Italian superstar has been signed by Arsenal after a successful campaign in the Serie A and for the Italian national side, earning a 98-rated card in the process.

The new Premier League superstar already has a Team of the Season card and a Team of the Tournament version in Ultimate Team. However, his latest 98-rated EA FC 24 Riccardo Calafiori FUTTIES SBC card is far superior in every aspect. Not only does it possess better stats, the card also has a five-star weak foot and some of the best PlayStyles in the game.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Riccardo Calafiori FUTTIES SBC

Unlike the 99-rated Julian Alvarez FUTTIES SBC, which requires 13 squads, the EA FC 24 Riccardo Calafiori FUTTIES SBC requires only four. This makes the 98-rated card easier and cheaper to unlock for gamers looking to upgrade their defense on the virtual pitch.

These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)

The following are the requirements for each segment of the SBC:

Arsenal

Arsenal players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

While the rating requirements are a bit high, the SBC does not require any Team of the Season or Team of the Week cards to be unlocked, making the card easier to obtain.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Riccardo Calafiori FUTTIES SBC

The card has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

With so many special cards being up for grabs during the FUTTIES Week 5 and ongoing Pre-Season promos, the price of fodder in the transfer market is at an all-time low. These are some of the cheapest players you can purchase to complete the EA FC 24 Riccardo Calafiori FUTTIES SBC:

Arsenal

Aurelien Tchouameni: 84

Fikayo Tomori: 84

Milan Skriniar: 84

Desiree Scott: 84

Marcos Llorente: 84

Marta: 84

Gabriel: 84

Eugenie Le Sommer: 84

Caitlin Foord: 84

Yuki Nagasato: 84

Noelle Maritz: 79

Cost: 12,000 coins

Premier League

Davide Frattesi: 94

Jorge Campos: 93

Michael Murillo: 92

Jorge Sanchez: 92

Toni Kroos: 86

Lea Schuller: 86

Kim Little: 86

Sadio Mane: 86

Andrew Robertson: 86

Ronald Araujo: 86

Lauren Hemp: 86

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Cost: 68,000 coins

91-rated squad

Joao Neves: 95

Armando Broja: 94

Edson Alvarez: 93

Ariel Lassiter: 93

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Rose Lavelle: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Matthijs De Ligt: 86

Cost: 75,000 coins

92-rated squad

Manuel Ugarte: 94

Edson Alvarez: 93

Georges Mikautadze: 93

Jorge Sanchez: 93

Maximilian Mittelstaadt: 93

Ariel Lassiter: 93

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Cost: 83,000 coins

Overall, this is an excellent price for a 98-rated defender who can play in multiple positions across the back line and has some exceptional passing and defending PlayStyles.

