EA FC 24 Robert Lewandowski POTM SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Robert Lewandowski POTM SBC in Ultimate Team for fans to add to their squads. The Polish striker from FC Barcelona has scored four goals in four games in the month of February, with his excellent form winning him the award and his third special card of the season.

The race for the La Liga POTM title for the month of February was closely contested, with Real Madrid's Federico Valverde and Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente also being in the running as fan-favorites. However, the FC Barcelona marksman has emerged victorious and has received a 92-rated item in-game.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Robert Lewandowski POTM SBC

After a slow start to the season, FC Barcelona have regained their form and are on an excellent streak in La Liga. While they are still trailing behind league leaders Real Madrid, they are still in the hunt to retain their title. The EA FC 24 Robert Lewandowski POTM SBC is a testament to how their players have stepped up their game in the past month.

Expand Tweet

The SBC consists of two segments, each with their own requirements and pack rewards. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in each squad of the challenge:

Task 1: FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: 85

Task 2: La Liga

LALIGA EASPORTS players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The SBC does not require any Team of the Week players, which will certainly lower the overall expenditure. In-form cards are always in high demand in Ultimate Team due to their viability in a wide variety of SBCs, as well as their rarity in packs.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Robert Lewandowski POTM SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete this SBC in the current state of the transfer market during the ongoing FC Fantasy promo in EA FC 24:

Task 1: FC Barcelona

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Marta Torrejon: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Nicklas Sule: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Aubrey Kingsbury: 84

Bella Bixby: 84

Caroline Weir: 84

Cost: 42,000 coins

Task 2: La Liga

Bernardo Silva: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Alexandra Popp: 88

Beth Mead: 87

Ruben Neves: 84

Koke: 84

Griedge Mbock: 83

Serguo Busquets: 83

Cost: 118,000 coins

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 24 Robert Lewandowski POTM SBC is around 160,000 coins. This is reasonably priced for a card of this caliber. While the 92-rated POTM card is not on the same level as the 94-rated UEFA RTTK item, it is much cheaper and easier to obtain by crafting the SBC with untradeables.