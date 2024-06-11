EA FC 24 Ronald Araujo Path to Glory SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Ronald Araujo Path to Glory SBC in Ultimate Team for gamers to level up their defenses. This item brings plenty of hype and attention to Uruguay's upcoming Copa America campaign. The 95-rated item already has the stats for an elite-tier centre-back, and could potentially be even better if his team performs well.
The Path to Glory promo has provided gamers with many dynamic cards that will receive boosts in-game based on whether their nation fulfills certain stipulations in the upcoming Euro or Copa America tournaments. The EA FC 24 Ronald Araujo Path to Glory SBC follows in the footsteps of other players like Luis Diaz and Joe Gomez, making him the latest athlete to receive such a version.
All tasks of the EA FC 24 Ronald Araujo Path to Glory SBC
Similar to the recently released Joe Gomez PTG SBC, the EA FC 24 Ronald Araujo Path to Glory SBC card also requires multiple segments. There are a total of five squads with the following requirements:
FC Barcelona
- FC Barcelona players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
LaLiga
- LaLiga EA SPORTS players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
The requirement of two Team of the Season or Team of the Week cards will make the SBC slightly more expensive than anticipated.
Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Ronald Araujo Path to Glory SBC
These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Path to Glory promo to complete the EA FC 24 Ronald Araujo Path to Glory SBC:
FC Barcelona
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Lena Oberdorf: 87
- Luka Modric: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Dani Parejo: 86
- Thiago: 84
- Bruno Guimaraes: 84
- Thiago Silva: 84
- Marta Torrejon: 84
- Amanda Ilestedt: 84
- Fabinho: 84
Cost: 47,000 coins
LaLiga
- Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92
- Marcel Hartel: 91
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Luis Alberto: 84
- Koke: 84
- Fabinho: 84
- Thiago: 84
- Leroy Sane: 84
- Adrien Rabiot: 84
- Matthias Ginter: 84
- Ismael Bennacer: 84
Cost: 83,000 coins
Top Form
- Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92
- Marcel Hartel: 91
- Leif Davis: 91
- Dani Parejo: 86
- Jack Grealish: 85
- Keira Walsh: 85
- Millie Bright: 85
- Aymeric Laporte: 85
- John Stones: 85
- Kieran Trippier: 85
- Koke: 84
Cost: 114,000 coins
89-rated squad
- Ada Hegerberg: 93
- Cristina Martin Prieto: 92
- Leif Davis: 91
- Marcel Hartel: 91
- Kieran Trippier: 85
- Keira Walsh: 85
- Aymeric Laporte: 85
- Khadija Shaw: 85
- Jack Grealish: 85
- Yassine Bounou: 85
- Koke: 84
Cost: 145,000 coins
90-rated squad
- Ada Hegerberg: 93
- Teresa Abelleira: 93
- Leif Davis: 91
- Marcel Hartel: 91
- Luka Modric: 87
- Lena Oberdorf: 87
- Lautaro Martinez: 87
- Beth Mead: 87
- Ewa Pajor: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Lucy Bronze: 87
Cost: 165,000 coins
