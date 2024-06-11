EA FC 24 Ronald Araujo Path to Glory SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Ronald Araujo Path to Glory SBC in Ultimate Team for gamers to level up their defenses. This item brings plenty of hype and attention to Uruguay's upcoming Copa America campaign. The 95-rated item already has the stats for an elite-tier centre-back, and could potentially be even better if his team performs well.

The Path to Glory promo has provided gamers with many dynamic cards that will receive boosts in-game based on whether their nation fulfills certain stipulations in the upcoming Euro or Copa America tournaments. The EA FC 24 Ronald Araujo Path to Glory SBC follows in the footsteps of other players like Luis Diaz and Joe Gomez, making him the latest athlete to receive such a version.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Ronald Araujo Path to Glory SBC

Araujo has impressive stats (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Joe Gomez PTG SBC, the EA FC 24 Ronald Araujo Path to Glory SBC card also requires multiple segments. There are a total of five squads with the following requirements:

FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

LaLiga

LaLiga EA SPORTS players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

The requirement of two Team of the Season or Team of the Week cards will make the SBC slightly more expensive than anticipated.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Ronald Araujo Path to Glory SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Path to Glory promo to complete the EA FC 24 Ronald Araujo Path to Glory SBC:

FC Barcelona

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Dani Parejo: 86

Thiago: 84

Bruno Guimaraes: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Fabinho: 84

Cost: 47,000 coins

LaLiga

Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Luis Alberto: 84

Koke: 84

Fabinho: 84

Thiago: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Ismael Bennacer: 84

Cost: 83,000 coins

Top Form

Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Leif Davis: 91

Dani Parejo: 86

Jack Grealish: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Millie Bright: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

John Stones: 85

Kieran Trippier: 85

Koke: 84

Cost: 114,000 coins

89-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Cristina Martin Prieto: 92

Leif Davis: 91

Marcel Hartel: 91

Kieran Trippier: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Khadija Shaw: 85

Jack Grealish: 85

Yassine Bounou: 85

Koke: 84

Cost: 145,000 coins

90-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Teresa Abelleira: 93

Leif Davis: 91

Marcel Hartel: 91

Luka Modric: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Ewa Pajor: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Cost: 165,000 coins

