EA FC 24 ROSHN Saudi League Squad Foundations objective set: How to complete, all reward tiers, and more

The ROSHN Saudi League has received its very own set of Squad Foundations players in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with players like Andrei Girotto, Madallah Al Olayan, and Ivo Rodrigues getting special versions via an objective. As arguably the most popular non-European league in the world of club football, it comes as no surprise that these Squad Foundations players have received a significant boost.

This is the latest set of Squad Foundations objective players to be released in EA FC 24, following the likes of the EFL Championship, Division 1 Feminine, and more. These players are either easily obtainable via objectives or cheap to unlock via SBCs, making them really popular with the community in Ultimate Team.

The ROSHN Saudi League Squad Foundations players are now available via an objective set in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in the ROSHN Saudi League from Manchester United earlier in the year heralded a massive shift, with multiple superstars following suit and moving to the Middle East. The league is now home to big names like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, and more, and its popularity is evident in the world of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team as well.

While Squad Foundations players are usually hard to accommodate into a squad due to chemistry issues, players like Ivo Rodrigues and Andrei Girotto will be easy to use due to the other overpowered players from this league. This also includes the Squad Foundations SBC version of Moussa Dembele.

How to complete the ROSHN Saudi League Squad Foundations objective in EA FC 24

This set contains four segments that can be completed in Squad Battles, Division Rivals or Champions. Here are the requirements and rewards of each segment/tier:

Open Look: Assist four goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro Difficulty (Or Rivals/Champions) with a ROSHN Saudi League player. Earn 83-rated Andrei Girotto.

Royal Touch : Score five goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro Difficulty (Or Rivals/Champions) with a ROSHN Saudi League player. Earn a Premium Gold Pack.

Play 5 : Play five matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro Difficulty (Or Rivals/Champions) with at least two ROSHN Saudi League players in your starting eleven. Earn 84-rated Al Olayan.

Win Four: Win four matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro Difficulty (Or Rivals/Champions) with at least two ROSHN Saudi League players in your starting eleven. Earn a 78+ x 2 players pack.

By completing all four segments, gamers can get their hands on an 85-rated version of Portuguese playmaker Ivo Rodrigues, who has the stats and PlayStyles needed to be viable in the current meta of EA FC 24.