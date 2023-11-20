EA FC 24 Squad Foundations Moussa Dembele SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The latest Squad Foundations SBC is live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with French marksman Moussa Dembele representing the ROSHN Saudi League on the virtual pitch. The striker has played for some prominent clubs in Europe over the years and is currently plying his trade with Ettifaq FC in the Middle East. He has received an 85-rated SBC item.

EA Sports has done an incredible job of regularly releasing Squad Foundations players in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team to provide adequate representation to some of the more obscure and underrated football leagues. With the ROSHN Saudi League now being home to some of the biggest names in the sport, Squad Foundations Moussa Dembele will definitely be an intriguing SBC for many.

Squad Foundations Moussa Dembele is now available via SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr from Manchester United, there has been a mass exodus of top-tier footballers from Europe to the ROSHN Saudi League, with the likes of Benzema, Kante, Firmino, and Mane following suit. Moussa Dembele is one of the many superstars to join the league and has received a Squad Foundations SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

These Squad Foundations players are excellent for gamers who do not have the coins to afford top-tier meta cards, as these always fetch a high price in the transfer market. On the other hand, Squad Foundations players can easily be unlocked for cheap via SBCs or for free through objectives and possess the stats to be viable in the current meta.

How to unlock Squad Foundations Moussa Dembele in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Expand Tweet

Similar to previous such SBCs, the Frenchman can be unlocked by submitting a single squad with the following stipulations mentioned in the requirements:

ROSHN Saudi League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Number of players in the Squad: 11

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around coins, mainly driven by the inflated price of Team of the Week cards in the current state of the transfer market. However, gamers can easily obtain these in-form items via the 82+ TOTW Player Pick SBC and drastically reduce the price of the SBC as well.

Is it worth unlocking Squad Foundations Moussa Dembele in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Expand Tweet

The 85-rated striker item possesses the following stats:

Pace: 87

Shooting: 88

Passing: 71

Dribbling: 85

Defending: 36

Physicality: 88

While he only possesses three-star skill moves and could be rather hard to use for those accustomed to smooth dribblers and skillers in EA FC 24, the Frenchman will definitely be a lethal finisher in the box. He has the physical stature, shooting abilities, and PlayStyles needed to be a threat against any defense, making the SBC worth completing.