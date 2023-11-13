EA FC 24 RTTK Erin Cuthbert SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

Weeks after the conclusion of the Road to the Knockouts promo, EA Sports has taken the community by surprise by releasing an RTTK Erin Cuthbert SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. The Chelsea FC superstar has received an incredible boost to her overall rating and stats, making her a viable midfielder in the game's current meta.

Road to the Knockout cards are dynamic in nature and have the potential to receive further boosts based on their team's performance in the group stages of UEFA Club competitions. With competition in the UWCL heating up, EA Sports has capitalized on the hype by releasing the RTTK Erin Cuthbert SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

UWCL RTTK Erin Cuthbert is now available via SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Expand Tweet

EA FC 24 is the first game in the history of the series to feature both male and female athletes in Ultimate Team, giving gamers access to an even bigger roster of potentially overpowered players. The addition of special items like RTTK Cuthbert is an excellent example of the merits this new feature has, as the Chelsea FC midfielder possesses an incredible card.

Not only has the Scottish superstar received a +2 boost over her base gold card, but she also could receive further upgrades based on how the Blues from London perform in the UWCL group stages.

How to complete the UWCL RTTK Erin Cuthbert SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

This is a rather cheap and accessible RTTK SBC, especially considering how impressive the card on offer is. It consists of a single squad with the following stipulations mentioned in its requirements:

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 34,000 coins, which is reasonable for a dynamic item that has the potential for future upgrades. The price is driven up significantly due to the currently inflated price of 84-rated players in the transfer market. That said, gamers can bring this cost down by making the most out of the untradeable items from their clubs.

The SBC can also be crafted from scratch by grinding various pack-based SBCs like the Mixed Leagues Upgrade and the Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBCs in EA FC 24.

Is it worth completing the RTTK Erin Cuthbert SBC in EA FC 24?

Expand Tweet

The Scottish midfielder can play as a central midfielder or central defensive midfielder. This variant of the card is 85-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 81

Shooting: 84

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 85

Defending: 80

Physicality: 72

She also possesses four-star skill moves and a plethora of useful PlayStyles like Power Shot, Pinged Pass, Whipped Pass, Anticipate, and Relentless. All these attributes combine to make her a very viable midfielder in the current meta of the game.