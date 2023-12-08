EA Sports has officially revealed Paulo Dybala as the winner of the Serie A POTM fan vote, and the Argentine superstar has received a special SBC version in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. He has had an incredible start to the season in the league, with his various performances earning him his first POTM award with AS Roma since his arrival from Juventus.

Paulo Dybala is somewhat of a legend in the world of Italian club football thanks to his incredibly successful stint with Juventus. The Argentine maestro moved to AS Roma last season and had an amazing first season with the club, a performance which he's replicating in the current campaign as well.

Serie A POTM Paulo Dybala is now available as an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The title race in the Serie A is heating up, with the best teams competing for a spot at the top of the table. With Inter being the current leader, many expected Lautaro Martinez to retain his crown as the POTM winner. But Paulo Dybala's contributions for AS Roma have won him the award over his Argentine compatriot. He has received an overpowered SBC version in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

How to unlock Serie A POTM Paulo Dybala in EA FC 24?

The SBC to unlock this special item consists of two segments, each with its own restrictions. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in each of the squads:

Argentina

Number of players from Argentina: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Serie A

Number of players from Serie A: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 85,000 coins, which is to be expected considering the cost of mid-tier fodder players in the current state of the transfer market. However, gamers can easily bring down these expenses by grinding various Upgrade SBCs to obtain untradeable cards.

Is it worth unlocking Serie A POTM Paulo Dybala in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The former Juventus attacker already possesses two in-form items this year, but his latest POTM card eclipses his previous versions. He now has an 89-rated version with the following stats:

Pace: 86

Shooting: 90

Dribbling: 93

Passing: 89

Defending: 43

Physicality: 63

While he still has a three-star weak foot, his boosted stats and amazing PlayStyles still make him a very viable attacking option in the current meta of EA FC 24. Despite the changes implemented in the latest patch, finesse shots and controlled sprints are still very effective, making Dybala's finesse shots and technical PlayStyles even more appealing.

At a cost of just 85,000 coins, this SBC is definitely worth completing for gamers looking for a Serie A attacking playmaker to add to their Ultimate Team squads.