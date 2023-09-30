EA FC 24 Seven League Boots SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The Seven League Boots SBC is the second segment of the Hybrid Leagues set that comes under the Foundation tab in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and it is one of the best value-for-money SBCs in the game. This squad building challenge provides fans with a desirable pack in exchange for their fodder players and helps them work towards completing the entire set.

Hybrid Leagues, Hybrid Nations, and Hybrid Leagues and Nations were formerly classified as Advanced SBCs in previous iterations of the series but have now been labeled as Foundation SBCs in EA FC 24. The former title was an accurate description, as these challenges have rather demanding stipulations and requirements, including the Seven League Boots SBC.

The Seven League Boots SBC is part of Hybrid Leagues in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Despite their rewards no longer being tradeable in nature, these Foundation SBCs have retained their popularity with the Ultimate Team fanbase due to the expensive packs they offer. These are an excellent source of packs and players in the very early stages of the game and are rather easy to complete. The Seven League Boots SBC, in particular, is one of the best pack SBCs in EA FC 24.

As the second segment of the Hybrid Leagues set, this SBC is not as challenging or hard to complete compared to the First XI and The Whole Nine Yards segments. However, its requirements are unique and complicated, and beginners will need all the help they can get when solving such challenges.

How to complete the Seven League Boots SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Similar to other Foundation SBC segments in the game, this one also consists of a solitary squad with a specific set of requirements. These are the stipulations that gamers must abide by to complete the SBC and unlock the rewards on offer:

Leagues: Exactly seven

Players from the same league: Maximum three in your starting eleven

Players from the same club: Maximum three in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 78

Team overall chemistry points: Minimum 18

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 5,500 coins, which is to be expected considering the low cost of gold fodder in the current state of the transfer market. With the addition of women to Ultimate Team, these SBCs have become significantly easier to complete due to the availability of so many new leagues for chemistry.

Is it worth completing the Seven League Boots SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

All SBCs that come under the Hybrid section of the Foundation SBCs are worth completing for gamers looking to access some cheap and easy packs in EA FC 24. This SBC, in particular, offers a Rare Gold Pack upon completion, which has a value of 25,000 coins. This is amazing value and makes the SBC an absolute bargain.