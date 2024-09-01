EA FC 24 Striker's Instinct Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has delivered yet another free and overpowered EVO in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Striker's Instinct Evolution allowing gamers to obtain a 99-rated card in the game mode. In addition to a +5 boost to cards that meet the requirements, this EVO also offers new PlayStyles and a boost to their skill moves and respective weak-foot stats.

Like the recently released Elite Ascension EVO, the EA FC 24 Striker's Instinct Evolution also allows gamers to add a new 99-rated card to their rosters. With the game in the final stages of its cycle, most fans are now grinding to obtain the highest-rated squads possible, making this EVO worth completing in the world of Ultimate Team.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Striker's Instinct Evolution

Muller can be upgraded (Image via EA Sports)

To be eligible for the upgrades offered by the EA FC 24 Striker's Instinct Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements:

Overall: Max 96

Pace: Max 95

Dribbling: Max 97

Total Positions: Max three

Position: CAM

Number of PlayStyles: Max nine

Number of PlayStyle+: Max three

While these requirements are somewhat restrictive, gamers can still upgrade some impressive players. These are some of the best options:

Pele: 96

Kevin De Bruyne: 96

Jude Bellingham: 96

Zinedine Zidane: 96

Florian Wirtz: 96

Vitinha: 96

Marco Reus: 95

Thomas Muller: 95

Lionel Messi: 94

Bobby Charlton: 94

All these items will receive the stats and PlayStyles required to be an elite-tier attacker in the current meta of the game.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 Striker's Instinct Evolution

Charlton can be upgraded (Image via EA Sports)

Like the recently released Attacking Fullback EVO, the EA FC 24 Striker's Instinct Evolution has three levels. These are the boosts offered by each individual level:

Level 1 Upgrades:

Pace +2

Shooting +2

Dribbling +2

Heading accuracy +5

Physical +1

Level 2 Upgrades:

Pace +2

Shooting +2

Physical +1

Skill moves +1 star

PlayStyle+ Finesse Shot

Level 3 upgrades:

FK accuracy: +5

Dribbling +1

Physical +1

Weak Foot +1 star

PlayStyle Aerial

These are the challenges gamers have to complete in Squad Battles, Rivals, or UT Champions to reap these benefits:

Level 1 challenges:

Play one Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win two Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play one Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win three Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EA FC 24 Striker's Instinct Evolution is certainly worth completing.

