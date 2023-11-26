EA FC 24 Thunderstruck Icon Michael Ballack SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The latest Thunderstruck Icon SBC is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Michael Ballack receiving a special version. The German midfielder is a legend of the sport and is renowned for his abilities as an all-rounder, with his stats in Ultimate Team accurately depicting his style of play.

Similar to other Thunderstruck cards released so far in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, this SBC version of Michael Ballack will be dynamic in nature and could potentially receive upgrades in the future depending on Bayer Leverkusen's performances in the Bundesliga.

Thunderstruck Icon Michael Ballack is now available via a SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The Thunderstruck promo has been a massive success so far in EA FC 24, providing gamers with more special cards than any other event this year. As part of the Black Friday celebrations, EA Sports has been generous with the content released during this promo, including the latest Thunderstruck Icon Michael Ballack SBC.

The German midfielder represented top-tier clubs like Chelsea FC and Bayern Munich during his playing days, and his special SBC version is a throwback to his days with Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.

How to complete the Thunderstruck Icon Michael Ballack SBC in EA FC 24

This SBC is much cheaper and easier to complete than the previously released Kenny Dalglish SBC. It consists of only six segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific stipulations of each segment:

Born Legend

Rare players: Exactly 11 in your starting lineup

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Exactly 11 in your starting lineup

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan

Player Quality: Exactly Gold

Little Kaiser

Germany players: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

League Finesse

Players from the Premier League: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

League legend

Players from the Bundesliga: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 480,000 coins, which is to be expected for a card of this caliber. With a rating of 88, he has received a significant boost to his stats, which includes:

Pace: 83

Shooting: 88

Passing: 86

Dribbling: 82

Defending: 80

Physicality: 84

He could also receive further upgrades depending on Bayer Leverkusen's results in the Bundesliga. Fortunately, the German side is arguably the most in-form team in Europe currently, leading the title race and securing several victories. This makes an upgrade extremely likely for the Thunderstruck Icon Michael Ballack card.

The SBC itself is also well-priced, and gamers can further reduce the costs by using untradeable items from their clubs or by grinding various upgrade SBCs.