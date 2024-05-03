EA FC 24 TOTS Champions Upgrade Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 TOTS Champions Upgrade Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to level up red player pick versions of various Team of the Season cards. With the TOTS promo in full swing, fans will now have plenty of such items that meet the requirements of this EVO, making it even more popular.

The EA FC 24 TOTS Champions Upgrade Evolution is also free of cost, which adds to its appeal. However, not all Team of the Season players will be eligible to be upgraded via this EVO, as elite-tier athletes like Haaland, Van Dijk, and others will be too high-rated.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 TOTS Champions Upgrade Evolution

Watkins can be upgraded (Image via EA Sports)

To be eligible for the upgrades offered by the EA FC 24 TOTS Champions Upgrade Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements in the world of Ultimate Team:

Overall: Max 93

Pace: Max 98

Dribbling: Max 96

Rarity: TOTS Champions

To earn red versions of Team of the Season players, gamers can play either Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions to obtain them by achieving specific ranks. These are some of the best players who meet the requirements and can be upgraded via the EA FC 24 TOTS Champions Upgrade Evolution:

Ollie Watkins

Wilfreid Zaha

Alejandro Garnacho

Allan Saint-Maximin

Savi Simons

Nico Schlotterbeck

Alexis Mac Allister

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 TOTS Champions Upgrade Evolution

Similar to the recently released TOTS Upgrade Series 1 EVO, the EA FC 24 TOTS Champions Upgrade Evolution also contains two separate levels of upgrades with unique boosts. These are the enhancements offered by each individual level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

Passing +1

Dribbling +1

Defending +1

Level 2 upgrades:

Pace +1

Shooting +1

Passing +1

Physical +2

Meanwhile, these are the challenges gamers have to complete in various game modes like Squad Battles, Rivals or Champions to avail of these benefits and unlock the boosts for their chosen special cards:

Level 1 challenges:

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Play two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 challenges:

Play four champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

The EVO is certainly worth completing, especially since it is free of cost and most gamers will have red player pick versions of Team of the Season players to use in these challenges.

