EA FC 24 TOTS Plus Upgrade Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the first EVO of the Ligue 1 TOTS promo, with the EA FC 24 TOTS Plus Upgrade Evolution being live in Ultimate Team. While this Evolution is not particularly related to the French league, it can be used to give a +1 boost to some of the most overpowered TOTS plus players released so far in the game cycle. It is also a free EVO.

TOTS Plus players are predominantly from lower-tier leagues that are hard to accommodate into a roster due to chemistry reasons. These cards receive a chemistry boost that allows them to be on a minimum two chemistry points regardless of the other players in the squad, and they can now be upgraded via the EA FC 24 TOTS Plus Upgrade Evolution.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 TOTS Plus Upgrade Evolution

Hancko can be upgraded (Image via EA Sports)

To be eligible for the boosts offered by the EA FC 24 TOTS Plus Upgrade Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements in the world of Ultimate Team:

Overall: Max 93

Pace: Max 96

Shooting: Max 93

Dribbling: Max 93

Rarity: Team of the Season Plus

These are some of the best players who meet these requirements and can be upgraded via the EA FC 24 TOTS Plus Upgrade Evolution:

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Glodis Viggosdottir: 93

Clara Mateo: 92

Katie Zelem: 92

David Hancko: 92

Dusan Tadic: 90

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 90

Kyle-Walker Pieters: 90

All these players are already overpowered in the current meta of the game, and the +1 overall boost will make them even better.

All upgrade and challenges of the EA FC 24 TOTS Plus Upgrade Evolution

Similar to the recently released TOTS Champions Upgrade Evolution, the EA FC 24 TOTS Plus Upgrade Evolution also contains two separate levels, each with its own challenges and upgrades on offer. These are the boosts provided by each level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

Shooting +1

Passing +1

Dribbling +1

Defending +1

Level 2 upgrades:

Pace +1

Shooting +1

Passing +1

Dribbling +1

Physical +1

Meanwhile, these are the challenges gamers have to complete in various game modes like Squad battles, Rivals, and Champions to avail the benefits:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game.

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game.

Win one Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match by atleast two goals on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game.

Being free of cost, this Evolution is definitely worth completing.

