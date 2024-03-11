EA FC 24 TOTW 26 predictions: All cards featuring Harry Kane, Son, and others

The most recent week in the world of club football was replete with some amazing results, with players like Harry Kane and Heung Min Son being in the running for EA FC 24 TOTW 26 due to their match-winning performances. While there were plenty of standout showcases of skill on display, there can only be a limited amount of players in the Team of the Week squad.

With the impressive level of boosts being provided to Team of the Week players nowadays, it comes as no surprise that they are always in high demand in Ultimate Team. While there are plenty of low-rated options as well, each lineup has some star players, with Harry Kane and Heung Min Son being in contention to be included in the EA FC 24 TOTW 26 squad.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on individual match ratings.

Harry Kane and Heung Min Son could be included in the EA FC 24 TOTW 26 lineup

After Harry Kane's departure from Spurs, Heung Min Son has stepped up as their main man in attack. He has consistently been amongst the best performers in the league for the past few seasons, and has now been given the opportunity to shine. His one goal and two assists against Aston Villa in the Premier League helped his side win 4-0, potentially securing him a spot on the EA FC 24 TOTW 26 roster.

Harry Kane has been nothing short of spectacular for his new club Bayern Munich as well. His transfer to the German champions led to a lot of hype and expectations from fans, and the Englishman has proven himself to be worthy.

He has scored plenty of goals for the Bavarians this season, and his hat-trick in a 8-1 win against Mainz could earn him his next special card in Ultimate Team after his TOTY Honorable Mentions version in EA FC 24.

In the French Ligue 1, Marseille continued their impressive run of form with a 2-0 win against Nantes. New signing Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has been in sensational goal-scoring form, scoring both in this fixture as well.

He already has multiple special cards this year in Ultimate Team, including in-form verisons, Radioactive and POTM items. This would make his inclusion in EA FC 24 TOTW 26 even more exciting.

In the Saudi League, Al Hilal strengthened their position at the top of the table with a 3-1 win against Al Riyadh. Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves was the standout performer with a goal and an assist, possibly earning a spot in the new Team of the Week as well.

With big names like Heung Min Son and Harry Kane possibly earning special cards as part of the EA FC 24 TOTW 26 lineup, gamers will certainly be looking forward to the official reveal.