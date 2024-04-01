EA FC 24 TOTW 29 predictions: All cards featuring Ronaldo, Salah, and others

The EA FC 24 TOTW 29 roster could possibly include some massive names in Ultimate Team, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah having impressive performances in the latest matchday. After the international break concluded, club football is now back to regular proceedings, with superstars from around the globe leading their teams by example.

Team of the Week rosters have been overhauled in the world of Ultimate Team, with inclusions receiving better boosts. Some players even receive a Double PlayStyle+ upgrade. With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah potentially being part of the EA FC 24 TOTW 29 lineup, this trend is likely to continue.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on individual match ratings.

Ronaldo and Salah could headline EA FC 24 TOTW 29

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah are regarded as two of the best players of the current generation, and their skills have been accurately reflected in Ultimate Team over the years. They also possess various special cards this year and could receive their latest boosted version with an inclusion on the EA FC 24 TOTW 29 roster.

With Manchester City and Arsenal playing to a 0-0 draw in their Premier League clash, Liverpool FC had the opportunity to establish a decent lead at the top of the table. As usual, it was their star forward Mohamed Salah who scored the winning goal in a 2-1 win against Brighton, potentially earning a spot on the EA FC 24 TOTW 29 roster.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also returned to form with his latest performance against Al Tai in the Saudi League. The Portuguese superstar scored three goals in a 5-1 victory, and could possibly receive an in-form card in the upcoming Team of the Week. While he already has Team of the Year, Winter Wildcards and Trailblazers versions in Ultimate Team, he is yet to get a TOTW inclusion.

In La Liga, Real Madrid further fortified their lead at the top of the table with a 2-0 win against fourth-place Athletic Bilbao. Brazilian superstar Rodrygo scored both goals in this fixture, showcasing why he is regarded as one of the best young talents in the sport today. He recently received special versions as part of the Ultimate Birthday event but could receive another special card in EA FC 24 TOTW 29.

Swedish striker Alexander Isak also put on an exceptional showcase over the weekend, scoring two goals and providing an assist in a 4-3 win against West Ham. The Newcastle United forward recently received an amazing SBC item, and a possible in-form version could eclipse his last special card.