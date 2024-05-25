EA FC 24 Trinity Rodman TOTS SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the first SBC of the NWSL Team of the Season promo, with the EA FC 24 Trinity Rodman TOTS SBC being up for grabs. The American winger has been a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team this year due to her overpowered cards, with her gold version being especially popular at the start of the game cycle because of her rapid pace.

The EA FC 24 Trinity Rodman TOTS SBC card has received a massive boost over her previous Future Stars version, and the 93-rated item now has the stats and attributes to compete against the best attackers in the game. Not only does she have amazing PlayStyles and pace, but also five-star skill moves, lethal shooting, and impressive physical stats.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Trinity Rodman TOTS SBC

Rodman has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Renato Sanches Flashback SBC, the EA FC 24 Trinity Rodman TOTS SBC requires several segments to be unlocked. There are a total of six squads, featuring the following requirements:

Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

86-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

The SBC only requires two Team of the Season or Team of the Week cards, which will make it slightly easier to complete.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Trinity Rodman TOTS SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Serie A Team of the Season event to complete the EA FC 24 Trinity Rodman TOTS SBC in the most optimal way possible:

Top Form

Uchenna Kanu: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Gabriel Martinelli: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Luis Alberto: 84

Thiago: 84

Gabriel: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 35,000 coins

86-rated squad

Kieran Trippier: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Dani Parejo: 86

Ruben Neves: 84

Bruno Guimaraes: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Fabinho: 84

Cost: 50,000 coins

87-rated squad

Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Luis Alberto: 84

Koke: 84

Fabinho: 84

Thiago: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 61,000 coins

88-rated squad

Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Leif Davis: 91

Dani Parejo: 86

Jack Grealish: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Millie Bright: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

John Stones: 85

Kieran Trippier: 85

Koke: 84

Cost: 83,000 coins

89-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Cristina Martin Prieto: 92

Leif Davis: 91

Marcel Hartel: 91

Kieran Trippier: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Khadija Shaw: 85

Jack Grealish: 85

Yassine Bounou: 85

Koke: 84

Cost: 110,000 coins

90-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Teresa Abelleira: 93

Leif Davis: 91

Marcel Hartel: 91

Luka Modric: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Ewa Pajor: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Cost: 141,000 coins

